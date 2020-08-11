Next month, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 12 along with several new hardware. Earlier this year, analysts were optimistic about the brand's release timeframe, but it seems manufacturing issues could cause delays. Even though tech pundits are unsure if the handsets will be 5G-ready, there are several developments to suggest it is likely. It was initially implied that an LTE-only variant would be likewise available upon launch, yet problems faced by production facilities could push it to 2021 instead.

Due to the higher cost of 5G technology, consumers are already prepared to pay a premium for the upcoming device. In fact, there are rumours hinting that the handset will be shipping without a charger and EarPods, which is evidently not sitting well with longtime iPhone users. This seems to be a drastic measure to offset the expenses to ensure pricing will not go beyond what consumers expect from a flagship in 2020.

While fans of the Cupertino-based tech firm's offering are ready to spend for the iPhone 12, information supplied by tech industry researchers from Wedbush Securities imply something else. Ahmad Khalil, Strecker Backe, and Daniel Ives are a team of analysts who originally indicated the possibility of Apple launching the 4G version alongside the 5G units.

Given the current state of the economy, the manufacturer might price the new models more competitively. Certain iPhone 12 configurations might retail below $1,000, while range-topping specifications will definitely command a higher price tag. Business Insider points out that this is in line with what the group predicted in July.

"Price points will be aggressive as Apple goes after their broader customer base," states Ives. "Especially in a recession, in a COVID-19 backdrop, they need to make sure they're hitting all price categories." The brand's biggest competitors have been producing smartphones that cater to buyers who seek high-end, mid-range, and entry-level units.

The 2020 iPhone SE is a great example of how Apple can deliver top-tier performance in an affordable package. The 4G iPhone 12 models will probably ship out to retailers in early 2021 and supposedly sell below $800, notes Ives. Perhaps the company will reveal full details when it unveils everything weeks from now.