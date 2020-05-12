Just barely a month away, the tech industry is collectively intrigued by what Apple has in store for WWDC20. Not only is it marked as the first-ever online-only presentation from the company, but consumers are also eager to see what is in store for the rest of the year. So far, it has already launched the 2020 version of the MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and iPhone SE. Aside from the speculated debut of the AirPods Studio, AirTags, and others, the iPhone 12 might also make an appearance.

Earlier this year, tech analysts were doubtful of Apple's plans to release its new smartphones on time. This was due to the coronavirus outbreak shutting down most of the production facilities of its partners in China. Nevertheless, supply chain insiders recently confirmed that resources were already in place to start mass production shortly after the event. The Next Web reports that the upcoming models will flaunt upgrades consumers have been asking for.

Compared to modern Android flagships, Apple's premium smartphones are notably lacking in some aspects. Thus, it is likely that the company finally acknowledges that it needs to catch up in 2020. The iPhone 12 series is rumoured to sport a screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. This should make system animations as well as video playback smoother than before. However, it was not indicated if the touch sampling rate will also get an upgrade this time around.

iPad Pro owners are already familiar with the technology, which Apple calls ProMotion. This visual smoothness comes with a cost as this notably affects battery life. Therefore, it was hinted that the battery capacity will be bumped up to a sizeable 4,400 mAh for the range-topping version – the iPhone 12 Pro Max. In contrast, the iPhone 11 Pro Max only shipped with a 3,969 mAh battery.

On top of the battery and display enhancements, the iPhone 12 will likewise pack 5G compatibility, a LiDAR scanner, and an improved FaceID among others. The frame of the Pro version is supposedly crafted out of stainless steel, while the remaining variants will have aluminium instead. Perhaps there might be more under wraps that will be revealed at WWDC20.