The rumour mill has been churning out all sorts of speculations surrounding the iPhone 14 series launch date. A Bloomberg report suggests that Apple will host a launch event on September 7 to unveil its next generation of iPhones. Also, past leaks claim that Apple will be launching at least four new iPhone models at the event, including the iPhone 14 mini.

Apple is reportedly prepping to take the wraps off the iPhone 14, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, and Max variants. Now, noted leaker Evan Blass has confirmed to 91mobiles that the iPhone 14 mini will be in the offing as well. In other words, the iPhone 14 mini will be announced at the September Apple event. This piece of information doesn't coincide with earlier reports that indicated Apple had ditched the mini model this year.

So, the Cupertino-based tech behemoth could actually launch 7 new products, including the new iPhones and iPads, at the impending event. The report cites an Asian retail partner and predicts that the latest iPhones and iPads will go official during Apple's September Launch Event. The Apple products that will reportedly see the light of the day next month include:

iPad Pro 11 (4th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9 (6th generation)

iPad 10.2 (10th generation)

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Mini

The alleged launch event could take place at Apple Park in California. Also, the company will probably start shipping these devices out to customers starting from Sept. 16. To recap, the iPhone 13 mini failed to garner popularity among iPhone fans, while its bigger siblings like the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Max sold like hot cakes.

So, the word on the street was that Apple would not launch the iPhone 14 mini. Also, some reports claim that the A16 Bionic processor will be powering up only the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Meanwhile, the other iPhone 14 models will pack the aged A15 Bionic mobile processor under the hood.

Likewise, the iPad Pro 2022 11-inch and 12-inch models could feature the latest M2 Apple Silicon SoC. The tablets are expected to sport mini-LED displays. The new iPad is tipped to receive a radical overhaul which includes the departure of the home button. Nevertheless, it will feature ultra-slim bezels.

Apple is still mum on its plan to launch the mini version of the latest iPhone this year. It will be interesting to see if Apple actually unveils the iPhone 14 mini at the upcoming September event.