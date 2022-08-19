Apple will take the wraps off the much-awaited iPad 2022 and iPad Pro 2022 tablets later this year. However, it looks like Apple fans will not be able to get their hands on the new tablets anytime soon. A new report suggests that the purported iPad 2022 version of tablets could be subject to production delays.

The rumour mill has been churning out all sorts of speculations around the upcoming iPads. Apple is reportedly prepping to launch the two iPads in October.

Past leaks suggest that the devices will boast major upgrades over their predecessors. Notably, the base model will adopt an all-new design. Likewise, the higher-end Pro model will allegedly pack an Apple M2 chip under the hood.

However, DigiTimes claims the new iPads will not land on the market in October. According to the report, there have been major power outages in the Chinese province of Sichuan, which will affect production.

As a result, the 2022 versions of the iPads aren't likely to see the light of the day in October. The Sichuan province has been coping with extreme temperatures lately. Moreover, 19 cities in the province aren't operating anymore, per a report by iMore.

DigiTimes suggests that the production will not be affected too much if the power cuts do not continue beyond August 20. So, the delay isn't likely to be huge. Likewise, the iPhone 14 series production is facing supply chain delays. The new iPhones' production has been affected by the Spring lockdowns in China.

However, the September release of the Apple iPhone 14 series could still be on the cards. Some reports suggest that the iPhone 14 series will go official on September 7. If the speculation turns out to be true, Apple will release the iPhone 14 series earlier than it launched the iPhone 13 last year.

Meanwhile, past leaks claim that the iPadOS 16 release date could be pushed back by a month. A series of alleged CAD renders of the new iPad 2022 show exactly why the upcoming tablets will be worth waiting for. The device will sport a flatter design and larger bezels on four sides.

Also, the upcoming slate will reportedly feature a mammoth display. Apple is reportedly planning to ditch the Lightning port in favour of a USB-C port. The Pro model will reportedly get the latest Apple M2 chip as well. More details of the iPad 2022 and iPad Pro 2022 will likely surface online in the coming days.