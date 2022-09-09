Apple launched the iPhone 14 series at its recently concluded Far Out event. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models went official with an A15 Bionic chip under the hood. However, the iPhone 14 Pro models pack the latest new A16 Bionic chip.

Apple deems the A16 Bionic chip "the world's fastest smartphone SoC." The American tech firm also claims that the new chip is up to 40 per cent faster than the world's 2nd most powerful SoC. Now, the highest-end iPhone 14 series model, dubbed the iPhone 14 Pro Max, has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website.

The Geekbench listing divulges the performance unit details of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Notably, the series' most premium offering hasn't gone on sale yet. According to the listing, the iPhone 14 Pro Max carries model number iPhone 15,2. It also confirms the presence of 6GB RAM and the new A16 Bionic chip.

Now, the iPhone 15, 2 scored 1882 in Geekbench's single-core test. Likewise, the device gained 5290 points in the benchmark's multi-core test. The handset runs the latest iOS 16 out of the box.

The iPhone 14 Pro, on the other hand, has the model number iPhone 15,3. It scored 1879 and 4664 on Geekbench's single-core and multi-core tests.

This notable gap in numbers can be attributed to better thermal management on the Pro Max model. The top-end variant delivers stable performance without any sort of constraint. However, the A15 Bionic's score on Geekbench was a bit less.

The iPhone 13 Pro, which packs the A15 Bionic chip, scored 693 in the single-core test and 2677 in the multi-core test, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max scored 1728 and 4790 points on the Geekbench's tests.

Apple divulged key details of the iPhone 14 Pro Max at the launch event. First off, the smartphone will sport a mammoth 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. Furthermore, this screen will support 120Hz ProMotion and provide an impressive peak brightness of 2000 nits.

Apple has ousted the notch in favour of a "Dynamic Island," which comprises a hole punch and a pill-shaped cutout for the selfie camera. Also, Dynamic Island houses Face ID sensors.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max model comes with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 48MP main sensor. Aside from this, it has a 12MP ultrawide and a 12MP telephoto lens on the back. Upfront, the phone features a 12MP shooter for selfies.