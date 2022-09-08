Apple's recently concluded Far Out event took the smartphone and smart wearable realms by storm. The American tech behemoth unveiled the highly anticipated iPhone 14 series models at the event. Moreover, the Apple Watch 8 series of smartwatches broke covers at the Far Out event.

Apple CEO Tim Cook welcomed attendees from the Steve Jobs Theater as the event kicked off on Wednesday at the Apple Park campus. The company unveiled a myriad of new gadgets, including the new iPhones, new AirPods, and new watches. So, here's an Apple event recap for those who missed it.

Apple Watch 8

According to Apple, the Watch 8 is capable of tracking changes in the body temperature of the wearer. Moreover, the smart wearable comes with a crash detection feature. Notably, this feature will be triggered only when the wearer is driving. The Apple Watch 8 will be available in multiple eye-catching colours.

You can choose between silver, midnight starlight, and product red colourways. Alternatively, you can get your hands on any of the three stainless steel finishes, including graphite, gold, and silver. The series includes the Watch 8, Watch SE, and the rugged Watch Ultra smartwatches.

Apple Watch SE

Much to the delight of budget-conscious buyers, Apple launched the more affordable Watch SE at the event. It is an excellent alternative for people looking for a pocket-friendly wearable to link with their iPhones. Despite carrying a reasonable price tag, the Watch SE doesn't compromise on performance. For instance, it supports the latest crash detection safety feature.

The new Watch SE boasts an impressive array of other features, including fall detection and emergency SOS. Moreover, it sports a highly appealing Retina OLED display. The smartwatch is water resistant up to 50 meters and has an optical heart rate sensor. It offers a myriad of connectivity options as well.

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple is touting the Watch Ultra as the "most rugged and capable Apple Watch ever." The wearable is housed in a solid titanium case. Furthermore, the flagship smartwatch adopts an all-new design, coupled with precision dual-frequency GPS. The Ultra smartwatch offers an impressive battery life of up to 36 hours as well.

Furthermore, Apple has unveiled three specialised straps for the Watch Ultra. The rugged smartwatch targets athletes and all kinds of adventurers. This ultimate sports watch is slated to go up for sale starting on September 23. It comes with a Wayfinder face which incorporates a time dial that can change into a live compass.

A16 Bionic Chip

The A16 Bionic is allegedly the most powerful mobile chip yet, with a whopping 16 billion transistors. Moreover, it has a multi-core processor that boasts 6 high-performance and a couple of efficient cores. Aside from this, it comes with a five-core GPU. The processor features a 16-core neural engine under the hood.

This engine is capable of performing up to 17 trillion operations every second. Apple has used the 4nm process to manufacture the A16 Bionic chip. The chip contains components that can accelerate AI (artificial intelligence). Also, it can effortlessly carry out a slew of arduous tasks across iOS and smartphone apps.

iOS 16

The 16th version of the iOS mobile OS has been developed for the new iPhones. The operating system brings all-new personalisation features to the iPhones. Moreover, it provides deeper intelligence, along with uninterrupted ways to share and communicate. The iOS 16i OS is slated to start rolling out to compatible devices starting from September 12.

The operating system is tipped to incorporate the Always-On display feature. However, some reports claim that the functionality will only be available on the iPhone 14 Pro models. Nevertheless, the new OS brings several other upgrades to the lock screen. For instance, you will be able to install widgets and adjust their appearance. The OS also offers a striking new way to display alerts.

Apple iPhone 14 Series

There was a lot of excitement around the 2022 iPhones, and the iPhone 14 series models lived up to the expectations. For those unaware, the recently launched lineup includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphones. Regrettably, the non-Pro models will pack the older A15 Bionic chip.

However, the power-packed iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get the upgraded A16 Bionic chip. Also, the front-mounted notch on these handsets has been moved from the edge into the display. This newfangled design is dubbed "dynamic island." The new design brings the selfie camera, Face ID, and privacy indicators into a single pill-shaped cutout.