Display analyst Ross Young claims that demand for the iPhone 14 Pro Max is increasing rapidly, and iPhone 14 Max isn't far behind. He has also divulged key details of the iPhone 14 models' panel production and shipment share from June to September.

According to Young, the iPhone 14 Max display was initially subject to delayed production as it faced supply chain problems, which led to the analysts predicting issues related to the iPhone 14 Max shipments. Taking to his Twitter account on Tuesday, Young revealed that the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 29 per cent share of panel production and an exceptional 28 per cent shipment.

The iPhone 14 Max, on the other hand, has a lower share of production at 21 per cent. Similarly, the shipments are just at 19 per cent for the 14 Max variant.

Still, Young predicts that the shipment shares and production are likely to make "up a lot of ground in September." To recall, the analyst had previously indicated that the iPhone 14 Max production is behind schedule due to supply chain issues. Also, the handset's panel shipments were reportedly moving slower than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Young claimed that iPhone 14 Pro Max supply volumes are at least three times higher than the iPhone 14 Max volumes.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Max is tipped to sport a 6.7-inch display. Notably, it will be the first non-pro model to feature the mammoth screen. On the downside, the iPhone 14 Max isn't likely to support the ProMotion refresh rates. For those unaware, ProMotion alludes to the adaptive refresh rate technology adopted by the iPhone 13 Pro model.

Another trustworthy analyst Ming-Chi Kuo corroborated Young's comments. The delay isn't unexpected, though. A lot of Apple suppliers have halted operations in China recently due to COVID-19 lockdowns. Apple is reportedly prepping to launch four models of the iPhone 14. The Cupertino-based tech firm could unveil the standard iPhone 14 and 14 Pro at its rumoured September 7 launch event.

The iPhone 14 will reportedly set you back $799. Likewise, Apple could increase the original asking price of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max by $100 as compared to the previous generation, the iPhone 13 models.