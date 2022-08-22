Apple is sparing no effort in a bid to create hype around its upcoming launch event, where it could unveil the much-awaited iPhone 14 series. Aside from this, the Cupertino-based tech firm could announce a myriad of other equally anticipated products at the impending event.

Regrettably, Apple has neither confirmed nor denied these speculations. So, Apple fans are recommended to take these reports with a grain of salt. In the meantime, MacRumors has shared a guide for the upcoming Apple products.

Apple Peek Performance Event

Apple hosted a Peek Performance event in March this year to announce the first products of 2022. The event served as a platform for the debut of the third-generation iPhone SE with an A15 chip. Also, the fifth-generation iPad Air with an M1 chip was announced at the event. The Mac Studio with the M1 Ultra chip went official at the event as well. Apple also unveiled the Studio Display featuring a 27-inch 5K display at the event with a price tag of $1,599.

WWDC

On June 6, Apple held its WWDC keynote, where it launched the latest hardware and software products. The company launched tvOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 13 Ventura, iPadOS 16, and iOS 16 at the event. Notably, developers can test these next-gen software versions that are slated to release in the fall. Apple also announced the M2 13-inch MacBook Pro and M2 MacBook at the event.

September 7 Event

Apple is reportedly prepping to hold its first fall event on September 7. This piece of information comes from a Bloomberg report. The event will centre on the iPhone 14 series. The lineup is expected to include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. According to a new report by 91mobiles, Apple will announce the iPhone 14 mini at the event.

The Pro models will reportedly come with a hole punch to provide a larger display. There will be a small cutout to accommodate the selfie camera. Likewise, the Face ID hardware will sit inside a pill-shaped cutout. Aside from this, the Pro models are tipped to come in a titanium frame. Also, they will bring upgrades in the camera department over their previous models. Other notable features include a faster 5G modem, an always-on display, and a faster A16 chip.

October 2022

Apple will reportedly hold a launch event in October this year. The company will unveil a 10th-generation affordable iPad at the event. The new iPad could sport an all-new design. A few refreshed iPad Pro models could go official in October as well, along with updated versions of the Mac mini and Mac Pro.

iPad 10

Apple will soon introduce a new version of the iPad that targets budget-conscious buyers. This purported iPad could sport a 10.5-inch display and pack an A14 chip under the hood. Further, the 5G-ready tablet will come with a USB-C port for charging. It will feature flat edges just like the iPad mini. However, it will not ditch the Touch ID Home button.

iPad Pro 2022

Apple is likely to refresh the iPad Pro in 2022. This iPad will sport an 11-inch mini-LED display. To recap, the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro has the same display. Also, the new iPad Pro will get a glass back to facilitate wireless charging. Likewise, reverse wireless charging is also a possibility.

Mac Pro 2022

An updated version of the Mac Pro with an Apple silicon chip could launch soon. The processor has 128 graphics cores, and up to 40 compute cores. However, the Mac Pro isn't likely to get a redesign.

Mac mini 2022

A high-end version of the Mac mini could go official in the coming days. The device will pack an Apple silicon chip and offer additional ports. It will probably come with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips and adopt a fresh design. However, details about the Mac mini release date are still scarce.

AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro's new version is reportedly in the works. The device will get a compact design and pack a new wireless chip. The short stem coming out of the bottom of the AirPods could be removed. As a result, the AirPods Pro will sport a more rounded shape, just like the latest earbuds from Google and Samsung.

Apple Products Without A Confirmed Release Date

iMac

Apple is reportedly working on an iMac with a larger display that will launch alongside the 24-inch model. Moreover, this iMac is likely to carry the iMac Pro moniker.

14-inch, 16-inch MacBook Pro

The 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models could get updated versions with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. The M2 Max chip has a 38-core GPU and a 12-core CPU. The new devices could hit the store shelves in 2023.

AR/VR Headset

An Apple-branded AR/VR headset with a dedicated high-end display could arrive on the market soon. This headset will reportedly come with a built-in processor. Also, it will use the "rOs" (reality operating system). It will support touch panels, hand gestures, and voice activation for input. Regrettably, the headset could carry a steep price tag of $3,000. It will launch in 2023 if rumours turn out to be true.

Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Pro

The Watch Series 8 will probably get a myriad of new features, including a temperature sensor and sleep apnea detector. Also, the watch will be able to monitor blood glucose and blood pressure. On the downside, they aren't likely to arrive anytime soon. The Series 8 will be able to detect car crashes. A rugged Watch Pro could be in the offing as well. Apple could launch the Watch SE along with the Series 8.

Foldable iPhone And Apple Car

Apple is also expected to launch a foldable iPhone with a 7.5 or 8 inches display in the near future. Also, the tech firm is working on its first-ever electric car, dubbed the Apple Car. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company could unveil a fully autonomous vehicle between 2023 and 2025.