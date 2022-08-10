The much-awaited iPhone 14 has been subject to a lot of leaks lately. There is a lot of hype around the upcoming iPhone despite Apple sparing no effort to keep its details under wraps.

Apple has a reputation for launching new smartphones in September.

iPhone fans have been urging the Cupertino-based company to make notable changes to its iPhone lineup. So, the expectations are pretty high for the iPhone 14 series.

The word on the street is that the iPhone 14 will boast an impressive array of features. Moreover, past leaks suggest that the device will come with top-notch specifications. However, Apple has neither denied nor confirmed these speculations.

Furthermore, the new iPhone will reportedly get an upgraded camera setup comprising more powerful sensors. Notably, Apple has been using the same sensor for iPhones for the past six years.

Now, an iPhone 14 Pro Max dummy unit has appeared in a short clip on Twitter.

In the video, the iPhone 14 Pro Max sports an all-new design. Also, the notch Apple has been using since the iPhone X has been replaced by a redecorated notch.

Moreover, a pill-shaped module will house the Face ID sensor. So, it looks like iPhone will finally follow in the footsteps of Android phones as far as accommodating sensors is concerned.

iPhone 14 Pro Max on hands good night pic.twitter.com/PWXKat333Q — fix Apple 🍏 (@lipilipsi) August 5, 2022

Likewise, the display will feature a punch-hole cutout to house the front shooter. The dimensions of the triple rear camera setup will also be larger than previously launched iPhones.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max will reportedly come with a 48MP primary sensor on the back. However, other key details about the handset are still scarce.

The iPhone 14 supply won't be affected by the geopolitical tensions between China and Taiwan, as per a report by Business Standard.

Meanwhile, tipster Max Weinbach claimed Apple could unveil the iPhone 14 on September 6. But, Weinbach's other sources also claim that the iPhone 14 release date will be September 16th --the day it would go on sale.