Apple is sending out invitations for the much-awaited iPhone 14 series launch event. The next Apple product launch event is slated to take place on September 7, where the Cupertino-based tech giant could divulge some vital pieces of information about the new iPhone and Apple Watch models at the event.

The aforesaid invite has the watchword "Far out." Notably, this in-person event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater at the company's Cupertino campus. Also, it is worth mentioning that the "Far out" event will be the first major product launch event to be held in the theatre since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered numerous businesses.

The recently concluded WWDC keynote was an in-person event, but it was held outdoors. Apple fans will be able to watch September 7 event online.

The iPhone 14 series is likely to steal the show. The lineup is tipped to comprise four models, including a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and the highest-end 6.7 iPhone 14 Pro Max. The word on the street is that the mini variant will not see the light of the day.

Nevertheless, the iPhone 14 Pro models could bring a myriad of notable upgrades over their predecessors. One of the biggest rumoured changes includes the dumping of the notch. Apple will reportedly bring a hole-punch cutout to accommodate the selfie cameras on the new iPhone models. Likewise, a pill-shaped cutout is expected to house the Face ID. The new iPhones Pro models could also sport always-on mode for the displays.

There is a possibility that only the iPhone 14 Pro models could get the next Apple A-series chipsets. Moreover, these could feature a 48MP primary sensor.

All four iPhone 14 series models will reportedly sport a selfie camera with autofocus capabilities. The "Far out" tagline could be a major sign that a few other improvements are in the offing. For instance, the new iPhones will get updated telephoto cameras.

Alternatively, the intriguing tagline could be teasing the arrival of the much-awaited satellite connectivity feature. The company's SVP of marketing Greg Joswiak recently shared a short clip that highlights a star pattern, which appears to be a reference to the long-rumoured astrophotography feature.

The equally-anticipated Apple Watch 8 could go official at the September 7 event as well. The new smart wearable series will probably retain the outward appearance of its precursor, the Watch Series 7.

However, the Apple Watch 8 is said to come with a body temperature sensor. Also, the company is reportedly working on an upgraded Apple Watch SE, which will pack a faster chip under the hood. The feature-laden watch will target extreme sports athletes. The new AirPods Pro, iPads and Mac Pro could make an appearance at the event.