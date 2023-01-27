It looks like Apple is on a launch spree. The Cupertino-based tech giant kicked off the year by announcing four new products. The Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max-backed MacBook Pro and the M2 and M2 Pro Mac mini went official earlier this year. The new MacBook Pro is available in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes.

Aside from unveiling these products, Apple has introduced the second-gen HomePod. Now, some reports claim Apple is prepping to host an event in March 2023. The American tech firm is expected to take the wraps off a myriad of new products including the 15-inch MacBook Air at the impending event.

As if that weren't enough, Apple is reportedly gearing up to unleash the next-gen iPhones later this year. If rumours turn out to be true, the iPhone 15 series will go official during an event in September 2023. Ahead of its expected launch, the iPhone 15 is floating around the rumour mill.

Now, a new leak has divulged connectivity details about the iPhone 15 series. According to the leak, the 2023 iPhone models will bring major connectivity upgrades over the existing iPhone 14 series. To achieve this, Apple will reportedly use upgraded Wi-Fi hardware on the iPhone 15 series.

In other words, the iPhone 15 series could ship with Wi-Fi 6E support. To those unaware, the iPhone 14 series comes with sufficiently good Wi-Fi 6, but it is not the latest standard. The Wi-Fi 6 standard supports 5GHz and 2.4GHz bands. However, the Wi-Fi 6E standard supports 6GHz bands.

You can get faster speeds, coupled with lower latency provided you have Wi-Fi 6E routers and devices compatible with the 6E standard. The newly launched Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models support Wi-Fi 6E. These models are available with M2 Pro and M2 Max chip versions.

In fact, even the iPad Pro M2 series supports Wi-Fi 6E. With the Wi-Fi 6E coming to the next-gen iPhones, users will be able to experience considerably improved wireless internet. Past leaks also suggest the iPhone 15 series will comprise four new models.

As expected, the vanilla iPhone 15 will sit below the iPhone 15 Plus model. Also, some reports claim Apple is planning to ditch the Pro Max model in favour of an Ultra variant. This purported iPhone 15 Ultra will sit above the iPhone 15 Pro model.

Moreover, the word on the street is that the Ultra model will pack improved image signal processing software and an enhanced cooling system. The Ultra, as well as the Pro models, could feature a USB 3.2 Type-C port. However, the base models will reportedly come with USB 2.0 Type-C ports.

The entire iPhone 15 series might feature a wide pill-shaped cutout to accommodate the Dynamic Island. To recap, Apple did not bring this fan-favourite to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models last year. Under the hood, the iPhone 15 Pro models are likely to pack the latest A17 Bionic chip.