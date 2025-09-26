Xiaomi's fearless leap into the premium smartphone arena landed on 25 September 2025, when CEO Lei Jun unveiled the stunning Xiaomi 17 series during his annual keynote in Beijing. Positioned as a direct rival to the iPhone 17, the lineup promises revolutionary features like a secondary back screen at a fraction of the cost.

Starting at just £411, the Xiaomi 17 boasts Leica-enhanced cameras, colossal batteries that outlast Apple's flagship, and a sleek design that delivers premium performance without the premium price tag.

As global tech enthusiasts buzz over Xiaomi's 2025 smartphone showdown, this launch could redefine what affordability and innovation look like in the iPhone era.

Xiaomi 17's Battery Outlasts iPhone 17's by Hours

The Xiaomi 17 series storms ahead with battery specs that leave competitors in the dust. The base model features a 7,000mAh powerhouse, while the Pro Max goes up to 7,500mAh—far surpassing the iPhone 17's 3,274mAh capacity. In side-by-side video playback tests on 25 September 2025, the Xiaomi 17 outlasted the iPhone 17, even with a 5,000mAh MagSafe pack attached.

During the livestream, Lei Jun declared, 'We've undergone a profound transformation over the past five years and today a completely new Xiaomi stands firmly in front of a new era,' underscoring this battery breakthrough as a game-changer for busy families.

This endurance aligns with 2025 trends, where consumers demand all-day power without constant charging. With 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max recharges in under 30 minutes, easily outpacing iPhone 17's MagSafe.

Leica Magic Elevates Xiaomi 17 Cameras Over iPhone Rivals

Xiaomi's partnership with Leica delivers triple 50-megapixel rear cameras on the 17 Pro, blending a main f/1.67 lens, ultrawide f/2.4, and 5x telephoto for low-light mastery that edges out the iPhone 17 Pro's setup. The Pro Max's larger sensor captures richer details in dim conditions, ideal for social media creators chasing that perfect sunset snap.

Tech reviewer Trakin Tech raved on X about the secondary display's utility: 'The secondary display on the back is making a comeback on Xiaomi phone, are you excited?' This innovation turns the camera bump into a functional tool for selfies and vlogs.

Xiaomi 17 Pro official first look



Rumoured specs:

📱 6.3″ 120Hz LTPO Display

📱 Secondary display on the back

💾 Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC

📸 50MP Main + 50MP UW + 50MP periscope cameras

🔋 6300mAh Battery

⚡ 100W Wireless Charging



The secondary display on the back is making… pic.twitter.com/3ltRWEpdiO — TrakinTech (@TrakinTech) September 16, 2025

Such prowess comes without the £1,000 iPhone premium, democratising creativity for everyone. As Lei Jun highlighted, the Xiaomi 17 series excels in photography, blending hardware with software for effortless edits. Families and hobbyists alike will cherish these vibrant, shareable memories.

Three Ways Xiaomi 17's Snapdragon Crushes iPhone Speeds at Half the Cost

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the Xiaomi 17 delivers blistering performance that outpaces the iPhone 17's A19 chip in multitasking and gaming. Its 6.3-inch 120Hz LTPO display with 1.1mm bezels offers smoother scrolling and tougher glass, all for £411 starting, over £300 less than the base iPhone 17.

The Pro Max, at £548, adds a 6.9-inch screen that's thinner and lighter, perfect for on-the-go users. This IP69-rated device resists dust and water like no other, and its ultrasonic fingerprint security unlocks faster than Face ID.

Pre-orders are now open, with full release on 27 September 2025 in China and a European rollout by spring 2026.

In a move that embodies 2025's bold tech spirit, the Xiaomi 17 blends beauty, brawn, and budget-friendly brilliance to challenge iPhone dominance.