Blake Lively is seeking approximately £126m ($161m) in damages over what she claims was a targeted smear and retaliation campaign orchestrated by Justin Baldoni.

In newly unsealed disclosure documents, Lively says she lost earnings, business opportunities, and reputation due to alleged misconduct and online attacks linked to Baldoni. However, the detailed breakdown of damages and the extent of the alleged campaign have not yet been publicly argued before the court.

The filings also suggest that the trial, scheduled for March 2026, may draw some of the biggest names in entertainment into the witness stand, including Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman.

Blake Lively Seeks Damages from Baldoni's 'Smear Campaign'

Lively alleges that Baldoni and others connected to the project pushed online narratives portraying her as difficult to work with, unprofessional, or responsible for creative and release-related disputes. Her team argues that these narratives appeared just before and during the film's rollout, ultimately damaging both her public image and financial trajectory.

Her legal filings state that such reputational harm directly impacted future job offers, endorsement renewals, and consumer confidence in her personal brands.

Baldoni has denied the allegations. In response, he filed a defamation countersuit seeking £310m ($400m), but was recently dismissed.

According to the filings obtained by Deadline, Lively is not only asking to recover losses, but also seeking punitive damages at a rate of 'not less than three times' her estimated financial harm. If the court accepts that calculation, the total payout could reach nearly £390m ($500m).

How Much Lively Lost During Baldoni's Alleged Smear Campaign

The claimed losses span multiple revenue categories, including on-screen roles, endorsements, public appearances fees, and earnings linked to her lifestyle and beauty ventures, including Blake Brown Beauty and Betty B Holdings.

Lively asserts that her reputation as both an actor and a commercial brand was directly harmed by the alleged smear efforts tied to Baldoni and his team.

The disclosure placed her lost earnings at a minimum of £44m ($56.2m), and lost profits at around £55m ($71m). Her legal team also lists 'reputational harm' valued at approximately £26.5m ($34m), alongside additional non-economic damages for emotional distress.

The figures represent conservative estimates and may increase depending on expert testimony.

Lively's High Profile Witness List

Among those identified as having 'discoverable information' are Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Emily Blunt, members of Lively's Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants cast, executives at WME and Sony, Scooter Braun, and socialite Gigi Hadid.

In the court documents, Lively's legal team argues that these individuals may be able to speak to events around the film's production, behind-the-scenes conflicts, editorial, and publicity decisions, and the alleged retaliation that followed.

For example, Swift's potential testimony centres on her involvement with the film's soundtrack and her proximity to Lively during the period in question. The documents indicate that she may have insight into how discussions of the work environment and responses to public criticism happened.

Representatives for Swift have not commented publicly on the filing.

The trial is set for March 2026 in New York. The names on Lively's witness list will depend on pre-trial negotiations, motion to compel, and whether any settlements emerge beforehand.