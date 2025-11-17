The official narrative is simple: Chinese actor Yu Menglong, aged 37, tragically fell to his death from a building while under the influence of alcohol.

He was reportedly found on the morning of September 11, 2025, after a fall from the fifth floor of a residential building in the Sunshine Upper East compound in Beijing's Chaoyang District. But in the shadow cast by this clean, swift ruling from the Beijing police, a much darker, more sinister story has taken hold.

Millions of devoted netizens have entirely rejected the government's explanation, flooding social media with demands for the truth. This shocking case has quickly morphed from a celebrity tragedy into a national scandal, peeling back the veneer of glamour to expose the terrifyingly dark underbelly of China's entertainment industry.

The public suspects foul play, believing that Yu Menglong was not a victim of intoxication, but a casualty of a far-reaching, malevolent system determined to silence anyone who dares to fight back.

The 'Death List' Scandal: How Tianyu Media Trapped Yu Menglong

Following Yu's highly controversial death in September 2025, industry insiders began whispering that the actor's downfall was intrinsically linked to the moment he signed a contract with Tianyu Media. This agency, according to widespread online allegations, is not a typical talent management agency.

Instead, netizens allege it operates as a vast, predatory system where artists are viewed and treated as mere commodities rather than creative individuals. The feeling of helplessness among those caught in its power is palpable, best summed up by one user who wrote, 'Artists want to fight, but they're trapped in a huge web'.

The actor's passing immediately triggered the viral circulation of the infamous 'Tianyu Death List' online, documenting a staggering pattern of suspicious deaths of numerous artists associated with the company.

The list chronicles incidents spanning over a decade, from Tan Beishi's tragic accident in 2006 right up to Yu Menglong's own sudden demise in 2025. People across the country are unified in their chilling conclusion: nine unnatural deaths in 13 years cannot be a coincidence.

Further fuelling the fire, Sun Derong, a former mentor within the company, provided a shocking revelation, stating the company's rule was, 'It's better to kill by mistake than to let someone go free.'

The immense public pressure forced a wide-scale censorship crackdown, with Weibo removing over 100,000 pieces of content and suspending thousands of accounts in the following weeks, yet the demands for a transparent investigation persist.

A Web of Secrets: The Corporate Empire Linked to Yu Menglong

The controversy spiralled further into a vast corporate conspiracy when investigators began digging into Yu's financial affairs. It was soon discovered that a staggering hundreds of companies and 45 trademarks had been registered in Yu Menglong's name.

These businesses covered an impossibly wide and disparate range of goods, from cleaning products and fireworks all the way to weapons. The fact that his two personal studios were suspiciously closed down just before and immediately following his death only intensified the suspicion.

The prevailing theory among the public and industry commentators is that Yu Menglong had stumbled upon the company's deep, illicit secrets, or perhaps the truth behind the numerous suspicious deaths, and had actively sought to escape the contract or expose the truth. His death, many believe, was the punishment for his refusal to remain silent and trapped.

The corporate structure surrounding the 37-year-old star suggests his celebrity status may have been leveraged to conceal a much larger business operation, with his name merely serving as a shield for questionable activities.

Adding to the controversy, neighbours in the Chaoyang District apartment complex have reportedly been listing their properties for sale in large numbers and refusing to speak to reporters, fuelling theories that residents were coerced into silence following the incident.

Spiritual Justice: The Afterlife Appeal for Yu Menglong

The most sensational piece of evidence that has captured the nation's attention, however, came from a strange viral video. In the video, a taxi driver claimed to have encountered the spirit form of Yu Menglong.

According to the driver, the spirit delivered a chilling message about his final moments: 'I didn't fall myself, I was pushed.' The spirit allegedly confided that he 'had witnessed major illegal activities within the company and was punished by death for not remaining silent'.

This spiritual intervention ignited a powerful reaction overseas. Yu's supporters in Taiwan immediately sprang into action, creating a symbolic Taiwanese ID card in his honour. They claimed that Yu is finally 'free in the other world', with the card's number designated 'P', which stands for 'Paradise'.

Some of his Taiwanese supporters even claimed that Yu was 'born to live in China to show how many innocent lives have been devoured by evil forces,'. Following this video, Taiwan's religious community also became actively involved.

A spirit medium from Chiayi announced that he would conduct rituals to appeal for 'spiritual justice' for Yu Menglong's trapped spirit, stating with conviction, 'The truth will come out one way or another.'

In mainland China and Taiwan, many people have since begun visiting their local temples to appeal for justice for Yu's spirit, transforming the search for accountability into a spiritual quest. These spiritual appeals are often juxtaposed with deleted online posts claiming that the crime scene was quickly cleaned up by the authorities shortly after the body was discovered, further solidifying public mistrust of the official investigation.

The official ruling on Yu Menglong's death is increasingly drowned out by the noise of public suspicion, corporate intrigue, and even supernatural claims. With Tianyu Media implicated in a string of nine unnatural deaths and the actor's spirit allegedly crying foul, this case is a stark warning about the dangerous secrets hidden within the entertainment industry's 'dark underbelly.'