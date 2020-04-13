While the coronavirus pandemic is affecting economies, certain industries still remain in business. So far, with people urged to stay home unless necessary to go out, devices, such as tablets, game systems, computers, and smartphones are in high demand. While overall sales are not up to par in regular circumstances, consumers are still eager to snatch up new models. After numerous high-profile releases from various brands last month, Apple once again comes up after an insider leaks the release date of the iPhone SE 2.

Rumours of a follow-up model to the low-cost iPhone have been circulating for years. In fact, a few industry analysts have been hinting at its impending arrival for years. Last year, supply chain sources shared multiple details about an upcoming budget-tier handset from the Cupertino tech outfit. What followed were several third-party accessory manufacturers that posted images of various protective cases that somehow confirmed what has been speculated about the device.

In March, an unreleased copy of iOS 14 made its way into the hands of data miners. Shortly thereafter, the code disclosed multiple unannounced devices that might be slated for a 2020 release. Two launched last month, while others could be scheduled for a later date. Now, a report published by Forbes states that the iPhone SE 2 will officially debut on Wednesday, according to renowned insider Jon Prosser. Meanwhile, shipments will apparently start a few days after.

He noted that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is the likely reason for the rushed release. Many companies are having a hard time with production and shipping delays. Hence, to ensure that there is a considerable gap before the iPhone 12 series becomes available, Apple is expected to announce the cheaper handset within the week.

The iPhone SE 2 seems like a good bargain for those who prefer iOS over Android given the rumoured technical specifications. It is allegedly packing the iPhone 11's A13 chipset and primary camera sensor and carrying an estimated $399 price tag for the base version. 5G is unfortunately not included, but returning features such as the 3.5 mm headphone jack and Touch ID have been requested by some users.