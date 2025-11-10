The United States is preparing to impose punitive tariffs, potentially reaching 107%, on a selection of Italian pasta imports, a move that threatens to remove 13 major brands from grocery shelves across the country. The decision follows an investigation into alleged 'dumping', where exporters are accused of selling products below their domestic market value, undercutting US producers.

For American consumers, this could mean higher prices and fewer options for authentic Italian pasta. Meanwhile, for Italian exporters, it represents a major disruption to one of their most lucrative markets. Industry analysts warn that the impact could extend beyond the pasta aisle, signalling a new era of heightened trade tensions between the US and one of its key European partners, per New York Post.

How 107% Tariffs Could Reshape the US Pasta Market

According to The Washington Post, La Molisana and Garofalo were flagged for submitting incomplete or untranslated documentation, slowing the investigation.

The proposed tariff merges the standard 15% EU duty with a 92% anti‑dumping levy, bringing the total to 107%. Barilla, partially produced in the US, is also included, as reported by Independent.

Why £600 Million of Italian Pasta Could Vanish From US Shelves

Italian pasta is a £3.5 billion (€4 billion / $4.7 billion) export industry. In 2024, the US imported £600 million ($700 million) worth of Italian pasta, representing 12% of the US pasta market.

If the tariffs take effect, consumers could face significant consequences:

Price hikes: Retail prices could double, turning a £1.50 ($1.75) pack into nearly £3 ($3.50).

Reduced availability: Some brands may withdraw from the US market to avoid prohibitive costs.

Market shift: US-produced pasta could gain market share, while authentic Italian pasta becomes scarce.

For context, total US pasta consumption reaches around £5 billion ($5.8 billion) annually. Losing £600 million ($700 million) in Italian imports would eliminate 12% of the market, significantly limiting variety for consumers.

Italian Leaders Warn of Economic Damage

The tariffs have provoked strong reactions in Italy. Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida described the move as 'hyper‑protectionist'.

The European Commission is reportedly ready to escalate the dispute to the World Trade Organisation if flaws are found in the US investigation.

What the Future Holds for Italian Pasta in the US

The 92% anti‑dumping duty is preliminary and could change after a formal review in early 2026. Companies affected are formally requesting revisions in a bid to reduce or avoid the tariff.

Pasta Prices, Policies, and Cultural Stakes

Although this dispute centres on pasta, it reflects broader issues:

Traditional 'Made in Italy' goods are vulnerable to trade enforcement.

US trade policies under 'America First' are straining relationships with close allies.

Cultural and economic interests collide in global food trade.

What 107% Tariffs Mean for Consumers and Producers

With tariffs near 107%, Italian pasta exporters face stark choices: absorb enormous duties, raise prices sharply, or exit the US market. Consumers may lose 12% of their pasta options, while Italy's food industry risks losing a major export channel.

As the review unfolds, all eyes will be on the intersection of trade law, national interest, and cultural heritage, all through the lens of a plate of pasta.