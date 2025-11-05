A UPS cargo plane erupted into flames and crashed just seconds after take-off from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky on Tuesday, killing at least seven people and injuring 11 others on the ground.

Dramatic footage circulating on social media shows one of the aircraft's engines ablaze moments before it plunged to the ground and exploded in a massive fireball, sparking urgent questions over a possible catastrophic engine failure.

Fireball After Take-Off

The aircraft, a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 Freighter operating as UPS Flight 2976 bound for Honolulu, went down shortly after leaving the runway. Federal officials said the plane climbed to around 175 feet before it rapidly lost altitude and crashed near the airport perimeter, scattering wreckage across a wide area.

Several nearby buildings caught fire, forcing authorities to issue a shelter-in-place order for residents within a five-mile radius. Louisville Fire Department units responded within minutes, battling the blaze for several hours before finally containing it.

All airport operations were suspended as emergency crews searched for survivors. Incoming flights were diverted, while video from witnesses showed a column of black smoke rising high into the sky from the crash site.

Investigation Underway

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have both launched investigations into the disaster.

In an initial statement, UPS said it was 'terribly saddened' by the tragedy and confirmed it was working closely with investigators to determine what went wrong.

Preliminary reports suggest a possible left engine failure moments after take-off. FAA officials said radar data indicated an intense fire in the engine seconds before the aircraft descended.

'We are aware of witness reports of an explosion and engine fire shortly after take-off. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause,' the FAA said.

Photos shared online appear to show what could be part of the engine lying near the runway, though officials have not confirmed the image's authenticity.

The NTSB said its team will analyse the engines, flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder to reconstruct the events leading to the crash.

The McDonnell Douglas MD-11, a wide-body trijet used mainly for long-haul freight operations, was more than 30 years old and had been in service with UPS for decades. The company operates one of the world's largest MD-11 fleets, with its main logistics hub located at Louisville's Worldport facility.

Tonight, Gov. Andy Beshear joined emergency management officials and first responders at Louisville Metro Hall to update Kentuckians on the UPS plane crash near the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.



— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) November 5, 2025

Witnesses Describe Explosion

Local residents reported hearing two loud bangs before seeing the aircraft trailing smoke. 'It sounded like thunder, then a boom so strong it shook the windows,' said one witness. 'Next thing I saw was a huge fireball lighting up the sky.'

Fire crews later located a significant section of the wreckage in an open field just south of the runway.

Grief and Shock Across Kentucky

The crash of UPS Flight 2976 prompted an outpouring of grief from officials and residents.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed emergency teams were deployed within minutes, writing on X: 'Please pray for the pilots, crew and everyone affected by this devastating crash.'

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg called it 'an incredible tragedy our community will never forget', praising first responders for their rapid and courageous actions.

Louisville Metro Police also issued a citywide alert, urging people to remain indoors while hazardous material teams assessed the scene.

The airport, which temporarily closed following the crash, said in a statement: 'Our thoughts are with those affected. Further updates will be provided as we receive information from the authorities.'

Crazy video of the UPS Flight #2976 Plane crash at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) from the dashcam of a semi-truck
— LeBrohm (@FrozoneFlores) November 5, 2025

Community in Mourning

Photos and videos of the inferno quickly spread across social media, with users expressing condolences and shock at the scale of the disaster.

As investigators sift through the wreckage, attention is now focused on whether a mechanical malfunction, particularly in the ageing jet's engines, triggered the explosion.

For now, the cause remains unconfirmed, but the fiery footage showing the UPS jet burning in the sky before impact will be central to determining what caused one of Louisville's deadliest aviation accidents in years.