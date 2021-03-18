ITV presenters Ranvir Singh and Phillip Schofield think it is about time to stop publicity for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the wake of their explosive Oprah interview.

Speaking on "Good Morning Britain," Singh questioned the purpose behind why the couple keeps talking about the interview further with Gayle King. She asked what the couple could gain by allowing her to leak what could have been private information.

The "CBS This Morning" host said earlier this week that she phoned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just to check how they are feeling after the interview. She learned from the call that the duke already spoke to Prince William and Prince Charles but their conversations were "unproductive."

"It seems a little bit mean-spirited, you've had your moment, you've had your two hours on television where you said everything you wanted to say, and everything left on the cutting room floor. What is the point of it at this point, releasing little titbits, are we expecting to hear every little phone call that happens?" Singh questioned.

‘It sounds like this won’t be sorted in one phone call.’



‘What’s the gain for Harry and Meghan to allow that information out?’@ranvir01, @benshephard, @susannareid100 and @DrHilaryJones discuss the latest revelation between Harry and Meghan and the royal family. pic.twitter.com/xe6SRzrdKX — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 17, 2021

"The fact of the matter is it's going to make it harder now because any conversation with any member of the Royal Family they are going to worry it's going to be made public," co-host Susanna Reid chimed in.

Read more Prince Harry's first post-Oprah talk with Prince Charles, William 'not productive'

Schofield also commented on King's recent revelation as he questioned her loyalties to the couple. Speaking on "This Morning" with co-host Holly Willoughby and guests Beverley Turner and Gyles Brandreth, he suggested that perhaps Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should just shut up now as they have already made their point during the Oprah interview.

"Either this is the most indiscreet friend on the planet, or she has been told by them she can go on American TV and brief against the royal family and British press once more," he said.

"Essentially shut up now and get on with your quiet American life. You've stabbed a knife through the heart of the monarchy, obviously, these were things they felt needed to be highlighted, fair enough, but stop now," Schofield advised.

Singh and Schofield both questioned the purpose of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still talking about the Oprah interview after it aired. They believe that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already stirred enough controversy as it is with their revelations.