ITV says it will not provide a live broadcast of Princess Beatrice's wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this year, although a royal insider clarified that there were never any plans to televise their nuptials.

The wedding is planned to take place in late May or early June, and one of the venues considered is the same chapel where Princess Eugenie married wine merchant Jack Brooksbank in 2018. Princess Beatrice is reportedly set to wed the Italian property tycoon at St. George's Chapel, but there would not be any live broadcast this time, unlike during her sister's wedding.

According to Daily Mail, ITV announced on Sunday night that it "definitely won't" do a live coverage of Princess Beatrice's wedding to Mr. Mozzi for its daytime schedule. This decision came after the BBC also pulled out from doing the live broadcast. However, the BBC said that they will provide "news coverage of the wedding across our channels."

In contrast to Princess Eugenie's wedding, ITV covered the ceremony in an extended "This Morning" special hosted by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford. The live broadcast started at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. It took over three hours because it included a discussion about the wedding afterward.

Despite ITV and BBC pulling out from doing the live broadcast, a friend of the York family clarified that Princess Beatrice's wedding is bound to be different from her sister's. She does not plan to have it live fed on TV.

The family friend said that there were never any plans to televise Princess Beatrice's wedding to Mr. Mozzi. The insider likewise called insinuations that she had been shunned because of Prince Andrew's scandal as "plain wrong." The Duke of York is battling sexual allegations brought by his friendship with the deceased convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Details about Princess Beatrice's wedding to Mr. Mozzi remain under wraps. Buckingham Palace or the York family have yet to announce an exact wedding date and venue.

Ahead of their anticipated wedding, Princess Beatrice and Mr. Mozzi made a rare public appearance together during Christmas Sunday service at Sandringham. It was a break from royal protocol since only married couples are normally allowed to stay at the Queen's Norfolk estate. But a source claimed that Queen Elizabeth II gave her granddaughter permission to bring her fiancé since she wants her to be happy.