Ivanka Trump, senior White House advisor and first daughter of the United States, has been actively participating in the presidential campaign for her father, Donald Trump.

During her latest visit to North Carolina on Monday, Ivanka Trump chatted with prospective voters and outlined their choices in the upcoming presidential election in November. While visiting a bakery in Wilmington, the president's daughter said the state's motto, "To be, rather than to seem," also reflected the choice between Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The mother-of-three was attending a "fireside chat" which was moderated by Trump 2020 National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley, reports Daily Mail.

"On one hand you have a person who is a vessel for whatever the fringe of the party or the mainstream media want him to be, but on the other hand you have someone who is arguably the most authentic president we've ever had," the 38-year-old said.

Her recent visit to North Carolina, which is crucial in her father's re-election campaign, was her fifth visit to the state in three-and-half years. The POTUS himself has made several visits to the swing state in the past couple of weeks. North Carolina with 15 electoral votes is the most volatile of the swing states and is considered a must-win for Trump this time around as well.

Meanwhile, Trump's ex-wife Ivana Trump praised the work being done by Ivanka and said her daughter could "definitely" be the country's first female president. "She's in the White House every day. She's next to her father every day," the 71-year-old said in an interview on the British talk show "Loose Women."

"She knows all what is going around. I think she could be one day the first girl, or woman, president. Definitely," the former model added.

The businesswoman, who was married to Trump from 1977 to 1991, further exclaimed: "She's smart as hell. She's beautiful. She's au courant. And how much more can you have?"

President Trump himself had floated his eldest daughter's name as a future presidential pick during a campaign rally in New Hampshire last month. After criticising Biden's pick of Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, the 74-year-old had said: "They're all saying 'we want Ivanka.' I don't blame them."