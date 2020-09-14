Ivanka Trump, who is spearheading the United States government's launch of the Farmers to Families program, recently paid a visit to a farmer's market in North Carolina to promote the initiative.

Ivanka Trump, the first daughter of the United States, visited the North Carolina State Farmer's Market last Thursday to discuss the administration's "Farmers to Families program." The new $3 billion programme is aimed at helping farmers whose livelihoods were at risk with restaurants closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For her visit, the senior White House adviser wore a navy midi dress that featured baby blue-trimmed sleeves and a contrasting brown leather belt. She teamed the outfit with a printed mask and a pair of classic pointed-toe pumps in a brown suede shade.

According to Footwear News, classic pumps are one of the most beloved footwear silhouettes of the former model, and a style she has worn on multiple occasions pairing them with a mix of materials, shades, and heights from top designers like Louboutin and more. Her latest pair which she wore for the visit to the Farmer's market featured a low-cutting rounded vamp with a mid-height covered stiletto heel.

The 38-year-old took to her Instagram account to share pictures of her visit to the southern farmer's market. She wrote in the caption: "At the North Carolina State Farmer's Market to discuss innovative ways this Administration is getting nutritious, locally grown produce into the hands of families in need."

The visit comes at a time when the program is facing scrutiny over allegations that it awarded contracts to dubious entities and concerns that it might not provide food in an "efficient and equitable way." However, a report in Newsweek claimed that farmers told them that they have benefited from it and also credited it for saving their livelihood.

Meanwhile, Ivanka told the outlet: "It truly is an historic program in terms of the scale and in terms of its impact. It was really 'How do we connect the farmer with the person most in need?' It was a common sense, but innovative, solution."