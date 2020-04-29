After receiving a note that Queen Elizabeth II wants to "catch up" with her, Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand who recently declared the country free of coronavirus pandemic, called the British monarch to update her about the situation.

Jacinda Ardern took to Instagram on Tuesday to update her followers about a recent conversation she held with Queen Elizabeth II and called it a "treat." Sharing a picture of herself on a phone call, the prime minister wrote: "A few days ago we got a wee note to say that the Queen wanted to catch up and see how everyone in New Zealand was getting on in the midst of COVID-19. It was such a treat to speak with Her Majesty tonight."

The 39-year-old noted that the queen's "affection for New Zealand, her interest in what's happening here and her memory of places and events that are special" to the kiwis never ceases to amaze her.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace also took to its social media accounts to share that the 94-year-old regularly holds audiences with Commonwealth leaders, and more conversations will be held over the coming weeks.

Sharing a picture of the New Zealand prime minister visiting the queen at Buckingham Palace during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in 2018, the Buckingham Palace wrote: "This morning, The Queen spoke to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern via telephone from Windsor Castle."

ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡¿ This morning, The Queen spoke to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern via telephone from Windsor Castle.



ðŸ“¸ HM with Ardern at Buckingham Palace during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in 2018. pic.twitter.com/GxPkd9XS8b — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 28, 2020

Earlier this month, the queen had urged the citizens of New Zealand to "kia kaha, kia māia, kia manawanui," which means to "be strong, be brave, be steadfast," in the face of coronavirus pandemic, reports NZ Herald. In a statement released for the New Zealanders, the mother-of-four stated: "As people across New Zealand and the Commonwealth are experiencing unprecedented changes to their lives, concerns for family and friends, and financial uncertainty, you are in my thoughts and prayers."

Ardern announced on Monday that New Zealand has "achieved elimination" of coronavirus within its borders, adding that "there is no widespread, undetected community transmission" in the country. "We have won that battle," the mother-of-one stated.