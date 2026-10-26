Jack Antonoff has urged Ed Sheeran to take a stronger stand after Macklemore was removed from the remaining US dates of Sheeran's Loop tour following his onstage expressions of support for Palestine.

The Bleachers frontman criticised Sheeran's response to the controversy, arguing that the singer missed an opportunity to challenge the influence of wealthy promoters and venue owners by cancelling the tour and performing free shows to raise money.

Speaking to The Guardian during an interview in Denver, Colorado, Antonoff said artists should not allow powerful industry figures to dictate what they can say about political issues.

'[Ed Sheeran] missed a massive, beautiful opportunity there: just cancel the whole fucking tour, then play for free outside each venue, raise a bunch of money, rather than let a fucking billionaire tell you what to do,' he said.

Antonoff concluded his remarks with a direct challenge to Sheeran: 'So stand the fuck up.'

Macklemore Removed From Remaining Tour Dates

Macklemore was dropped from the remaining US dates of Sheeran's Loop tour in September 2026. The decision followed his onstage expressions of support for Palestine during performances at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on 4 and 5 September. However, the promoter's public explanation focused on objections from venues rather than establishing a direct causal link between the remarks and the removal.

Messina Touring Group, the promoter of the US leg of Sheeran's tour, said it had been informed by venues that they would not allow concerts to proceed with Macklemore on the line-up. The promoter warned that this could lead to cancellations affecting hundreds of thousands of fans. After discussions with stakeholders, it confirmed that Macklemore would not perform at the remaining support dates.

Sheeran Says Promoter Made the Decision

Sheeran said Macklemore's removal was the promoter's decision, not his own, after venues indicated they would withdraw their shows if the rapper remained on the bill. He explained that he had agreed to Macklemore joining the tour because he respected him as an artist and supported his right to choose his set list.

The singer said he had spent the week speaking with venue representatives, promoters and activists in an attempt to find a resolution. However, he said the decision was ultimately final and that Macklemore's contract was with the promoter, rather than directly with him.

Sheeran also explained that he had been told the objections concerned how Macklemore had delivered part of his message during the performances, rather than everything he had said. He said the distinction was important in understanding the concerns raised by those involved in the decision.

While acknowledging Macklemore's right to express his views, Sheeran said he wanted his concerts to bring people from different backgrounds together. He maintained that his shows should provide a welcoming environment for audiences, rather than become political forums.

Antonoff Defends 'Free Palestine' Statements

Antonoff described the phrase 'Free Palestine' as a deeply human statement rather than something inherently controversial.

'It's not in any way a strange, uncomfortable or controversial thing to say [Free Palestine], it's a deeply human thing to say,' he said.

He questioned whether artists should allow promoters to dictate what they can say publicly, arguing that wealthy individuals exert too much influence over the entertainment industry.

Antonoff suggested Sheeran could have cancelled the tour and performed free shows outside the venues to raise money instead of accepting the restrictions that led to Macklemore's removal.