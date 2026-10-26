Old clips from the H3 Podcast featuring host Ethan Klein and animator Tamara Joseph have resurfaced online amid allegations of infidelity involving Klein's wife, Hila. The recordings show exchanges about a makeup product and merchandise, including a moment when a participant refers to 'the cheating.'

In one clip, Klein calls Joseph a 'yapper' during a discussion about lip liner. A separate recording shows Joseph and a man referred to as Tyler discussing T-shirts associated with Gummy Riot before the conversation turns to a reference to cheating.

The clips have attracted attention amid speculation about the couple's relationship, although the conversations do not establish a connection between Joseph and the allegations.

Ethan Klein Calls Tamara a 'Yapper'

In the first clip, Klein and Joseph discuss lip liner during a conversation about makeup. After Klein tells her to close her mouth, Joseph asks what he means, prompting him to reply, 'Because you're a yapper.'

Joseph responds by joking that Klein was waiting for her to stop talking before continuing to discuss the product she had been using. The exchange then returns to the makeup discussion.

The recording shows the pair's on-air interaction, but the material supplied does not establish when the exchange took place or whether it was connected to the allegations about Klein's marriage.

'Ethan Klein' and 'Tamara' ACCIDENTALLY EXPOSED their SECRET AFFAIR infront of His WIFE in an OLD Clip shared by 'H3H3' VIEWERS



'Ethan': "close your mouth you probably NEVER heard That before"



'Tamara': "WTF does that mean"



'Ethan': "Cause you're a YAPPER"



'Tamara': "OH" pic.twitter.com/LQG43gpUwf — chumBucket (@ChumBucketDrama) October 23, 2026

Conversation Includes Reference to Cheating

A second recording shows Klein, Joseph and a man referred to as Tyler discussing merchandise associated with Gummy Riot. The conversation includes a discussion of T-shirt quality, with Klein questioning Tyler about whether they had met before and making sarcastic comments about him.

Klein also questions Tyler's work, while Joseph expresses support for the artist. During the exchange, a participant says, 'Can we get back to the cheating?'

Another voice responds, 'That's not a funny to joke about.' Klein then says, 'You should feel bad, and I meant it all.'

RESURFACED: Ethan Klein couldn't hide his jealousy when Tamara brought a T-shirt designer she liked onto the H3 Podcast. Instead of playing it cool, Ethan started grilling the guy.



Bro turned a T-shirt conversation into a police interrogation. pic.twitter.com/vbpEzBycWb — Def Noodles (@defnoodlesreal) October 24, 2026

The transcript does not clarify what the reference to cheating concerns. Without further context, the exchange cannot be treated as evidence that Joseph was involved in the alleged affair.

Hila Klein's Allegations and H3 Podcast Hiatus

According to the Los Angeles Times, Hila has accused her husband of having an affair lasting more than six months. The allegations have drawn attention to the couple's relationship and the future of their podcast. The claim about the affair's duration should be attributed clearly to the source reporting it.

Joseph, a British animator who joined the H3 Podcast team in 2025, has also become the subject of online speculation. However, online discussion does not establish her involvement, and neither Ethan nor Hila has publicly identified the person allegedly involved, according to the reporting cited.

Podcast on Indefinite Hiatus

The H3 Podcast has been placed on indefinite hiatus, while members of the crew have indicated they would no longer work with Ethan. The development has raised questions about the show's future and its working relationships.

Ethan has also asked people to respect his family's privacy and said he intends to remove his financial interests from businesses and joint ventures associated with Hila.

The resurfaced recordings show past exchanges involving Klein and Joseph, but neither clip independently substantiates claims about the alleged affair. Any assertion about Joseph's involvement would require evidence beyond the recordings.