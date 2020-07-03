After denying August Alsina's claims of having an extra-marital affair with her, Jada Pinkett Smith has teased that she will be addressing the matter in an upcoming episode of her Facebook Watch series, "Red Table Talk."

"There's some healing that needs to happen...so I'm bringing myself to The Red Table," Jada Pinkett Smith tweeted on Thursday. The Emmy-nominated web series was premiered by the actress in May 2018, and has since been a forum for her, her daughter Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

Jada's tweet comes days after rapper August Alsina claimed that he was in a relationship with the 48-year-old actress, adding that he also got the blessings of her husband Will Smith before dating her.

In a recent interview with radio host Angela Yee, the 27-year-old rapper said: "I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation, due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership. He gave me his blessing - I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life."

The musician who recently released his third studio album "The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy," also claimed that the decline of the affair between him and Jada "almost killed" him. "Not almost. It did - it pushed me into being another person," Alsina said.

However, representatives of Jada as well as Will Smith came forward to deny the alleged affair between the two. Will's representative responded to The Sun's query about the affair as "wrong" while Jada's reps told Page Six about the claims: "absolutely not true."

The "Girls Trip" actress first met Will on the set of his television show "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" in 1994 and tied the knot three years later when she was three months pregnant with their first child Jaden, 21. The couple also shares a daughter, Willow, 19. The "Men in Black" actor also has a 27-year-old son, Trey, from his previous marriage to Sheree Zampino.

Alsina was introduced to the family by Jada's eldest child Jaden in 2015. He later accompanied them on a holiday to Hawaii in 2016 and also attended the 2017 BET Awards with Jada.