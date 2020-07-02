Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith have refuted August Alsina's claims that the actress had an extra-marital affair with him with the permission of her husband.

Will Smith's marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith, which has been rumoured to be an 'open marriage' for years now, once again became the talk of the town after rapper August Alsina claimed being in a relationship with the "Girls Trip" actress in the past. In a recent interview with radio host Angela Yee, the "No Love" rapper claimed that the "Men in Black" actor gave him "his blessing" to have an affair with his wife Jada.

"I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation, due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership. He gave me his blessing - I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life," said the 27-year-old said, who recently released his third studio album "The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy."

The musician also claimed that the decline of the affair between him and Jada "almost killed" him. "Not almost. It did - it pushed me into being another person," Alsina said.

However, Will and Jada were quick to respond to his claims and denied the alleged affair between the two. While Will and his representatives responded to Alsina's accusations with one word- "wrong," as reported by The Sun, Jada's representative told Page Six about the claims: "absolutely not true."

Will and Jada's 23-year-old marriage has always been surrounded by rumours. In an earlier interview, the actress said about their relationship: "I've heard all the things- their marriage is not real, he's gay, she's gay, they swing. But at the end of the day, people have to believe what they have to believe."

"One thing Will and I are not here to do, is like, what's real for us is what's real for us, so you can either get on that bandwagon or not," added the 48-year-old, who got married to Will in 1997, three years after they met on the set of his television show "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

Jada, who was three months pregnant when she had her nuptials, has two children with the 51-year-old- son Jaden, 21, and daughter Willow, 19. Will also shares son Trey, 27, with ex-wife Sheree Zampino. It was Jaden who introduced Alsina to the family in 2015, after which the rapper accompanied them on a holiday to Hawaii in 2016 as well as attended the 2017 BET Awards with Jada.