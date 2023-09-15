Manchester United have excluded Jadon Sancho from their first team due to a disciplinary issue and his return date is still unknown.

Following Sancho's public spat with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, the English forward reportedly refused to apologise to the Dutch manager and as a result, the player has been exiled from the senior team for now. Sancho will now train away from his teammates at the club's academy facilities as the Red Devils continue to look for a solution.

Manchester United's statement

"Jadon Sancho will remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group, pending resolution of a squad discipline issue", Manchester United wrote in a statement on their official website.

Earlier this month, Sancho was dropped from Manchester United's travelling squad and Ten Hag had implied that it was because the player was below-par at training. Responding to those claims, Sancho lashed out at Ten Hag on social media. The English playmaker not only rubbished those claims from Ten Hag but also accused the head coach for making him a "scapegoat" at Manchester United for a long time now.

Sancho and Ten Hag had a meeting on Monday regarding the incident. Various news reports have claimed that the conversation didn't go exactly as planned because Sancho straight away refused to apologise to his boss. As a result, he was banished from the main team and will now use the same facilities as the club's academy players. Sancho will also not be considered for selection until the issue is resolved.

It is also understood that Manchester United football director John Murtough had been dragged into talks involving Sancho and Ten Hag following the incident last week. Club CEO Richard Arnold was also involved and is being kept abreast of developments. However, it is Murtough who has had a more significant role in proceedings.

What did Ten Hag say about Sancho?

After Manchester United suffered a 3-1 loss to Arsenal at Emirates Stadium, Ten Hag said in an interview that Sancho's omission from the squad was because of his average performances at training in the week running up to the game.

"Jadon, on his performance in training, we didn't select him. You have to reach the level every day at Manchester United, you can make choices in the front line, so in this game he wasn't selected", said Ten Hag.

Jadon Sancho's social media post

Sancho later responded on X, saying: "Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't go into, I've been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair!"

Adding further, Sancho wrote that all he wanted to do was play football with a smile on his face and help Manchester United win games. He also stated that he respected the decisions made by the coaching staff and would continue to fight for his place.

However, it was earlier reported that following the meeting between Sancho and Ten Hag this week, the player deleted his controversial social media post.

This is not the first time Sancho has been separated from the first team by Ten Hag. Last season, Sancho spent around three months training away from the senior side as he was battling physical and mental issues. At one point, Ten Hag had also said that Sancho was not fit enough to play.

Sancho moved to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund for £73m in 2021. Since his arrival, the young forward has netted 12 goals in 82 matches in all competitions for the Red Devils.