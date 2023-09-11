Antony's former girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin, wants Manchester United to part ways with the Brazilian striker just like they did with Mason Greenwood.

Cavallin has criticised Manchester United for their slow response to her allegations against Antony whom she has accused of assaulting her on various occasions between June 2022 and May 2023. Apart from Cavallin, two more women have made assault allegations against Antony, who joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2022.

Manchester United have delayed Antony's return following the international break, but the Brazil international has not been suspended yet. Slamming Manchester United's decision not to suspend Antony after the recent revelations about the player, Cavallin said it was "disappointing" to see the forward on the pitch despite being under investigation for violence against multiple women.

Antony's former girlfriend wants him suspended

"Antony must be taken off the pitch. It's disappointing that he's still allowed to play while an investigation is underway. I'm absolutely devastated by this whole process. How can life go on as normal for him? They can't know what they know now and do nothing. He has to be suspended", Cavallin said in an interview.

This development has come just days after Manchester United parted ways with Greenwood. Even though charges against the Englishman were dropped, the Old Trafford club came to the conclusion that it would be best for them and the player if he moved away. Greenwood is currently on loan at La Liga club Getafe.

"I will not give up. People need to be held accountable. It doesn't matter what profession or how famous someone might be. If they took action against his teammate, I don't see why Antony should be treated differently", added Cavallin.

Gabriela Cavallin: “I will not give up. People need to be held accountable.

Manchester United's announcement

In an official statement, Manchester United stated that they "acknowledges the allegations made against Antony".

"Players who have not participated in international matches are due back in training on Monday. However, it has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations", read Man Utd's statement.

Adding further, Manchester United said that as a club, they condemned "any act of violence and abuse".

"We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse", said Man Utd.

Antony's statement

Meanwhile, a statement from Antony read: "I have agreed with Manchester United to take a period of absence while I address the allegations made against me. This was a mutual decision to avoid distraction to my team-mates and unnecessary controversy for the club.

"I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of, and I will fully cooperate with the police to help them reach the truth. I look forward to returning to play as soon as possible."

It is also understood that Manchester United won't pay Antony any salary for the days he is going to be away due to the ongoing investigation over charges of abuse and assault.

Abuse allegations against Antony

It was earlier reported that two other women - Rayssa de Freitas and Ingrid Lana - have come forward with assault accusations against Antony. These allegations are also being looked into by Greater Manchester Police and Sau Paulo Police.

De Freitas, who is a student and influencer, reportedly filed a complaint against Antony last year in May, claiming she needed hospital treatment after an encounter with the Manchester United player in Sao Paulo. She claimed that Antony attacked her when they were in his car following a visit to a nightclub in Sau Paulo.

Lana, who is a banker, made allegations against Antony for pressuring her to have sex with him by pushing her against a wall. In the process, Lana banged her head on the wall.

Meanwhile, Cavallin claimed that Antony headbutted her, threw a glass at her, and threatened to push her out of a moving vehicle – all on separate occasions.