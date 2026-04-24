Jake Reiner has said he was 'robbed' of his future after the deaths of his parents Rob and Michele Reiner, in a raw Substack post published this week in which he reflects on life since the couple were stabbed to death at their Los Angeles home in December, and on the fact that his brother, Nick Reiner, now stands accused of their murder.

The news came after months of grim headlines around the Reiner family. On 14 December 2025, Rob and Michele were found dead at their property in Los Angeles. Police later arrested their son, Nick Reiner, who was subsequently charged with two counts of murder. He has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody without bail as he awaits trial. The case has not only stunned friends of the family but left the surviving Reiner children trying to process both loss and accusation under intense public glare.

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Jake Reiner Opens Up About Grief After Parents' Deaths

In his post, titled Mom and Dad: The Center of My Life, Jake does not try to tidy up the messiness of that reality. He describes, in almost clinical detail, where he was when the call came. He had been at a remembrance gathering for a friend who had died a few months earlier when his sister, Romy, rang. On the other end of the line, he learnt that his parents had been killed that same day.

'I was robbed of so many things that day,' he wrote, listing the milestones he believes have now been permanently taken from him. 'My parents won't be at my wedding, they won't get to hold their future grandchild, and they won't get to see me have the successful career I'm still seeking.'

He went on to describe the scale of the shock. 'Nothing can prepare you for what it feels like to lose both parents instantly at the same time. It's too devastating to comprehend. I still wake up every morning having to convince myself that, no, it's not a dream. This truly is my living nightmare.'

Family Silence Deepens As Nick Reiner Awaits Trial

Although the criminal case against Nick Reiner hangs over everything, Jake largely keeps that part of the story at arm's length. He notes only that his brother was 'at the center of it,' leaving the legal and forensic detail to others. He makes clear that there are aspects of the family's internal life that he will not be sharing publicly, and acknowledges that he has not visited Nick in jail.

For context, Nick Reiner is currently being held without bail and has pleaded not guilty to the charges. According to Us Weekly, a source close to the situation claimed that neither Jake nor Romy has gone to see him.

'Last I heard, the family has not been in communication with Nick,' the unnamed source said. 'They just cannot handle that at the moment.'

The magazine also reported that the only person to have visited Nick is his court-appointed attorney, Kimberly Greene, after his previous lawyer, Alan Jackson, withdrew from the case in January. None of these claims has been independently verified; without official confirmation, they should be treated with caution.

Memories Of A Family Before The Nick Reiner Case

Much of Jake's essay is an attempt to fix his parents in the public mind as more than victims in the Nick Reinercase file. He fills the gaps left by legal documents with small domestic details: how he and Michele bonded over Les Misérables; how he and Rob shared a lifelong obsession with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The post is sprinkled with family photographs — snapshots of ordinary happiness that now also serve as evidence of what has been lost.

He keeps circling back to what he imagines were his parents' final moments. The line that lingers is his description of how 'frightened' they must have been.

'They were the last people in the world to deserve what happened to them,' he wrote. 'They deserved to be loved, they deserved to be respected, and above all, they deserved to be appreciated for how much they gave to all three of us and to the world.'