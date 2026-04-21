In the early hours of Sunday, 19 April, a tragic run-over incident unfolded on Argyll Street in Westminster. Three people were struck by a Mercedes driven by British lifestyle influencer and entrepreneur Gabrielle Carrington, better known by her online moniker RIELLEUK.

Among those injured was fashion model and influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska, 29, known to her followers as Klaudia Glam. The incident, which reportedly stemmed from a physical altercation, escalated into a violent collision that has resulted in Carrington facing charges of attempted murder. As the digital world reels from the shock of the event, conflicting information regarding Zakrzewska's status has further fuelled speculation, with unverified claims of the influencer's death surfacing across social media, especially on X.

Read more RIELLEUK Arrested for Attempted Murder: 10 Photos and Viral Video of Her Striking Klaudia Glam in London RIELLEUK Arrested for Attempted Murder: 10 Photos and Viral Video of Her Striking Klaudia Glam in London

Altercation Escalates into Collision

Reports and footage circulating online suggest that Carrington and Zakrzewska were involved in a heated exchange before the collision. At approximately 4:30 AM, Carrington stepped away from a group of bystanders and headed to her car. An onlooker can be heard screaming, 'Don't run her over,' before Carrington's car accelerated toward the crowd.

The fight between the group of girls before the incident 😭 https://t.co/qYt6iQlBY8 pic.twitter.com/j3Sqxs2DJB — 🇯🇲 TMC Music Connoisseur // ‘Change’ Out Now (@MusicConnoisseu) April 19, 2026

"Influencer" RielleUK has been arrested after ploughing her car into three innocent people on Argyll Street in central London.



This happened in the early hours this morning.



A woman in her 30s is now in a critical condition in hospital.



A man in his 50s - who was simply a… https://t.co/VPwe5vVE54 pic.twitter.com/USiSbvuaVb — British Intel (@TheBritishIntel) April 19, 2026

The vehicle struck Zakrzewska, who was standing in front of the car, and collided with two other individuals standing nearby. Zakrzewska was dragged further when the car reversed. Carrington briefly exited the vehicle and appeared to check on her before being pulled away from the scene by another person.

The collision left a man in his 50s with what police describe as 'life-changing injuries'. A third victim, a woman in her 30s, was treated for minor injuries and has since been discharged.

RIELLEUK Arrested after the Collision

The Metropolitan Police arrived swiftly at the scene. Carrington was detained and remains in custody. A spokesperson for the Met confirmed: 'A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and dangerous driving following a serious collision in Westminster.'

Authorities are urging witnesses to come forward as the investigation continues. Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, from Specialist Crime South, said, 'I would urge anyone who witnessed the collision, or any activity prior to it that they feel may be of relevance, to come forward.' They emphasised that minor details can be crucial in establishing a clear timeline of the incident.

Carrington is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court as the investigation continues.

Viral Death Claims and Confusion

In the aftermath, social media was flooded with posts that claim that Zakrzewska has passed away from the incident. On X, user Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) shared a screenshot of an Instagram post from Coco (@ohsoyourcoco), believed to be one of Zakrzewska's friends.

Klaudia Zakrzewska, the influencer who was run over by a car outside a nightclub in Mayfair, has passed away.



Her friends have confirmed the news and are paying tribute to her on social media. pic.twitter.com/o82o3PjbhF — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) April 20, 2026

In the screenshot, Coco posted a tribute message for the influencer along with her photo. She wrote: 'Didn't feel real last night and it doesn't feel real today.' She then shared that Zakrzewska is planning her birthday and that the influencer is looking forward to future events.

Coco added, 'My heart is broken is for you, your mum, your nan, everyone. You were the kindest most sweetest soul. You didn't deserve any of this.' The message continued, 'I've asked my mummy to find you in heaven, she'll look after you. Love you Klauds, sleep tight, sweet, sweet angel.'

Another post claimed to be from a friend who said: 'I'm the one left with the memory of watching my best friend, someone I love get killed right in front of me... left there, fighting for their life, slipping away. That image doesn't leave me. It replays over and over, and I can't escape it.'

Despite these viral claims, medical staff have described Zakrzewska's condition as critical in a London hospital and that the influencer is 'fighting for her life,' as reported by the Daily Mail.