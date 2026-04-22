An array of professional football players and a Formula 1 driver were linked to a major illegal prostitution scandal in Italy.

Italian law enforcement agencies have sent shockwaves through the sporting world following a high-profile illegal prostitution sting operation in the heart of Milan. Around 50 football players and one F1 racer were busted, per Italian outlet La Gazzetta.

The identity of the F1 driver and the football players remain anonymous pending formal charges, However, it has been confirmed that every footballer implicated is a registered player in Serie A, the nation's top-flight football league. Some of them reportedly play for AC Milan and Internazionale Milan.

The report also stated that transcripts from wiretaps were also released. The recordings captured a conversation between a suspect and a representative of the F1 driver.

'I have a friend who is a Formula 1 driver,' the associate reportedly said. 'He wants a paid girlfriend. Can we find her?'

The agency staff member was quick to respond and ordered to 'send him the Brazilian'.

How the Escort Service Works

The criminal ring reportedly operated under a sophisticated guise. They worked out of an agency in Cinisello Balsamo. The firm's official business was 'event planning' in trendy Milanese clubs.

The reality was far more lucrative. The group allegedly offered several packages worth thousands of pounds to their clients, including accommodation, dinners in high-end restaurants in Milan followed by the option of continuing the evening in clubs or in a hotel room with a woman of their choice.

Despite their illegal activities, the agency did not hide in the shadows. They used an Instagram page titled 'Made_luxury_concierge' to advertise. The account reportedly boasts followers from across Serie A, mostly athletes.

The group also organised international trips. They frequently flew clients to the Greek island of Mykonos.

Four individuals now face serious charges. They stand accused of money laundering and organising prostitution. All four suspects are currently under house arrest. Authorities have also clarified the status of the athletes involved. None of them are currently under investigation.

The investigation has also uncovered evidence of substance abuse. The group facilitated the use of nitrous oxide. Commonly known as 'laughing gas', it is believed that the substance was used for recreational purposes during the escapades.

A Client Impregnated One Woman

What's more, the Italian police have seized more than £1 million ($1.4 million) during the raids. The money is considered by the authorities to be illicit proceeds from the criminal enterprise.

The suspects are accused of using complex schemes to mask their earnings. Police are now tracing the paper trail of these funds.

Officers unfolded a series of troubling details during the searches as well. One woman working for the agency was found to be pregnant. Investigators believe the father of the child is one of her former clients.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No professional athletes have been arrested at this point. However, the revelation of their involvement has sparked a massive controversy as the link between big-name sports clubs and the illegal agency has caused a national scandal.