Carolina Gomez, a 27-year-old former beauty queen who competed in the Miss Teen Universe pageant representing Baja California in 2017, was killed at her family home earlier this month. Her mother-in-law, Erika Herrera, has been identified by authorities as the suspect in connection with her death.

A video from the family's home shows Gomez with Herrera seconds before she was shot. Reports later revealed that Gomez's husband was also in the home with their child at the time. The man in the video appeared unhurried in his response to what unfolded.

Home Video Captures Beauty Queen's Murder

In the clip, Gomez can be seen walking past Herrera and into a small room. Herrera looks calm and collected as she follows her daughter-in-law. Seconds later, loud screaming can be heard, and a man in white follows the two women into the room. Herrera then steps out, and the man, carrying a baby, looks into the room and steps away.

Multiple sources alleged that Herrera allegedly shot Gomez because she was jealous of her and saw her as competition for her son's affections. Audio captured in the home video revealed a brief confrontation between the mother and son after the shooting.

The new mother's husband, Alejandro Gomez, asked his mother what she had just done, and Herrera said 'nothing, she made me angry.' Alejandro then asked his mother what was wrong with her and said that Gomez was his family. 'You're mine and she stole you,' Herrera then told her son.

🔥🚨JUST IN: Footage has been released of former Miss Universe Carolina Gomez getting killed by her mother-in-law who carried out the murder while appearing calm and calculated.



The mother-in-law allegedly killed her because she viewed her as competition to her son. The… pic.twitter.com/tGTnAee8W3 — Dom Lucre | Stealer of Narratives (@dom_lucre) April 24, 2026

Suspicious Activity Post-Killing Revealed

As of writing, the investigation into Gomez's death is ongoing, and no charges have been filed. Her mother, Reyna Gomez Molina, told authorities that her son-in-law did not immediately report her daughter's death to officials amid fears of what could happen to their son, Alejandro did not want their child to end up in a foster home.

According to a post by X user Antonio Nieto, authorities were not contacted until a day after Gomez's death. Nieto also claimed that 12 shots were fired. Herrera was reportedly a candidate for councilor in Ensenada at the time of the incident.

Ella era Carolina, ASESINADA en #Polanco:



La mañana del miércoles 15 recibió 12 impactos de bala.



Su esposo asegura que fue su mamá (candidata a regidora en Ensenada) quien le disparó dentro de su apartamento.



Fue hasta el 16 que @FiscaliaCDMX acudió al lugar para indagar. https://t.co/AuPNnV3AgK pic.twitter.com/n8Jejmmcj1 — Antonio Nieto (@siete_letras) April 21, 2026

Who Was Carolina Flores Gomez?

Gomez was a student at Colegio El Tesoro del Saber, a school in Mexico City. Following her death, the institution paid tribute to her via their Facebook page.

'With deep sadness on behalf of Colegio El Tesoro del Saber, we want to express our deepest condolences for the irreparable loss of our former student Carolina Flores Gomez, who was part of our community since her early years. Although time passed, we remember fondly her time at our school and the joy she shared with us. We join in the grief of her family and loved ones, sending them a hug full of solidarity. Rest in peace. Your Kiki teachers will always remember you as that beautiful little girl, full of love and tenderness,' they wrote alongside Gomez's photos.

Gomez was originally from Ensenada in Baja, California. She was also named the winner of the 2017 Miss Teen Universe Baja California pageant. It is unclear how she and her husband met or how long they had been together. What is known is that they have a young son.