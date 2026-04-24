Jake Reiner, the son of director Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, has spoken publicly for the first time about the deaths of his parents. In a post shared on Instagram, the journalist described the experience of receiving the news as 'too devastating to comprehend.'

The post marks the first time Jake has spoken openly about the loss of both parents. He described his world as having 'collapsed' in the immediate aftermath, and said he is now approaching his first birthday without them.

'It Simultaneously Breaks My Heart and Enrages Me'

Jake wrote that he first learned of his parents' deaths through his sister, Romy Reiner, who called to tell him their father had died. Minutes later, Romy called again to say their mother had also died.

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Jake said he was in a 'trance' after hearing the news, and that the only thing he wanted to do was go home and reunite with his sister. 'I was robbed of so many things that day,' he wrote. 'My parents won't be at my wedding, they won't get to hold their future grandchild, and they won't get to see me have the successful career I'm still seeking. It simultaneously breaks my heart and enrages me.'

He described still having to convince himself the losses were real. 'This truly is my living nightmare,' he wrote.

Jake described Rob and Michele as the 'center of my life' and his 'guiding lights, the foundation of who I am as a human being.' He called them the 'most giving people' he had ever known and 'the last people in the world to deserve what happened to them.' He said they were the 'best parents,' and that their 'truly unconditional love' had become his standard in his own relationships.

He noted that what he shared was his own account, adding that 'Romy will tell hers in her own way and in her time.'

A Family Divided by Criminal Charges

The circumstances surrounding the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner have shocked their community and the wider public. The couple was killed in a murder case that sent shockwaves through Hollywood and beyond.

Their youngest son, Nick Reiner, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with his parents' deaths. He entered a not guilty plea on 23 February 2026 and is represented by a public defender. According to the Daily Mail, the only individual to have visited Nick during his time in custody has been his attorney.

Rob Reiner, known for directing films including 'The Princess Bride' and 'When Harry Met Sally', left behind a body of work that now stands in the shadow of this family tragedy.

Allegations of Schizophrenia and Erratic Behaviour

Nick Reiner had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was under the care of a psychiatrist for mental illness, TMZ reported, citing two sources with direct knowledge. The New York Times separately reported that Nick had been placed in a mental health conservatorship in 2020, which ended in 2021, citing two sources familiar with the legal situation.

In the weeks before the killings, Nick's medication was changed due to side effects, and he struggled in the period that followed, People reported, citing the New York Times. TMZ reported that the medication change was causing him to lose 'even more control,' with sources describing his behaviour in the weeks prior as 'erratic and dangerous.' NBC News similarly confirmed, citing three sources with direct knowledge of the case, that his medication had been changed or adjusted before the killings.

'Nick was out of his head,' one source told TMZ.

The lack of visits from his siblings and extended family, while understandable given the weight of what they are processing, may speak to a fracture within the family that will take considerable time, if ever, to heal. Nick Reiner remains in custody awaiting further legal proceedings. His trial is scheduled to begin in April 2026.