Pop singer Katy Perry faces renewed scrutiny after resurfaced footage showed her groping Justin Bieber and kissing a 14-year-old boy during two separate televised events. The clips have re-emerged at a damaging moment, coming on the heels of multiple women accusing her of sexual misconduct.

The resurfaced footage, alongside Ruby Rose's and two other women's sexual assault allegations, has ignited serious discussions regarding consent and double standards within the entertainment industry.

Katy Perry Gropes Justin Bieber and Kisses Teenage Fan

A recent Daily Mail report highlighted the resurfaced footage showing Perry engaging in questionable physical contact during two separate televised events. The first incident occurred at the Capital FM Summertime Ball in Wembley Stadium in London in June 2012, where she openly grabbed the singer's buttocks.

The two musicians were present as performers at the event. They met backstage and hugged, but Perry suddenly changed her expression, dropped her hand to Bieber's left backside, and mouthed 'Sorry, Selena', referencing Bieber's on-and-off girlfriend at the time, Selena Gomez.

The footage also showed Perry onstage with a 14-year-old boy named Robert during her set. 'Are you nervous?' she asked, and he nodded. Perry asked if he stayed in school, and he gave the same response. 'That's good, you're going to be really, really popular on Monday,' she told him.

Perry then warned Robert that what she would do next would be 'awkward' in front of his dad, before asking him: 'Have you ever been kissed?' The teenager shook his head. Perry leaned in and kissed him on the lips as the crowd cheered.

'Honey, you might be too young to understand this, but when a woman kisses you, you gotta kiss her back,' Perry told him, according to the Daily Mail report. Robert approached and gave her a peck on the cheek.

Katy Perry is seen groping Justin Bieber's butt and kissing a teenage fan on stage in disturbing clips that have resurfaced in the wake of sexual assault claim against the Teenage Dream singer https://t.co/cz8ZNswjQI 🔗 pic.twitter.com/pFWiMF4KKs — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 20, 2026

'Weird and Def Not Consenting'

Social media users have analysed the footage, revealing a distinct double standard in how the public views consent based on age. Reactions to the Bieber footage were largely dismissive because he was already 18.

One user commented: 'Wonder why everyone wanted to grope the golden boy. He was 18 though, that's a full grown adult.' Others echoed this sentiment, arguing that Bieber was responsible for defending himself. 'You're a grown man at 18. Stand up for yourself if you don't like it,' one person wrote. Another dismissed the reaction entirely: 'Seriously, I can't believe I clicked on this click bait. Him: 18+ Her: 20s. Literally, there's nothing to see here.'

Wonder why everyone wanted to grope the golden boy. He was 18 though, that's a full grown adult. — JustBinna💙🧘 (@beezy_chukwu) April 20, 2026

You’re a grown man at 18. Stand up for yourself if you don’t like it. — Jay (@kjay2205) April 20, 2026

Seriously, I can’t believe I clicked on this click bait.



Him: 18+

Her: 20s



Literally, there’s nothing to see here. — Odog Off Leash (@OdogOffLeash) April 20, 2026

The response to Robert's clip was markedly different. 'She thought she made this kid's day. He was disgusted forever,' one person commented with a laughing emoji on Instagram. Another wrote: 'Let's pray this young man sues her! He never once gave her consent and he looks so uncomfortable.' A third commenter remarked: 'That was weird and def not consenting. Poor guy.'

Social media users largely raised no objection to Perry groping 18-year-old Bieber on grounds of his age, while widely condemning her kissing the 14-year-old Robert, who appeared visibly uncomfortable throughout the interaction.

Ruby Rose and Two Other Women Accuse Perry of Sexual Misconduct

Read more 2 More Women Accused Katy Perry of Harassment After Ruby Rose's Sexual Assault Allegation 2 More Women Accused Katy Perry of Harassment After Ruby Rose's Sexual Assault Allegation

Beyond the televised incidents, Perry is facing serious formal accusations from named individuals in the entertainment industry. Actress Ruby Rose came forward to accuse Perry of sexual assault, alleging that Perry initiated non-consensual physical contact approximately 20 years ago.

Two other women have also stepped forward with similar misconduct allegations. The first alleged that she posed for photos with Perry at a queer party Perry hosted, when the singer suddenly 'rested her hand on top of my [pubic] bone.' The woman was taken aback, and later that night heard a separate partygoer complain about being groped.

The second woman claimed Perry forced her to wear a banana-skirt costume, then began pulling at her pants. She said she was only relieved when Perry's manager intervened and pulled Perry away to sign posters for fans.

Both women publicly expressed support for Rose. 'I stand with Ruby,' one wrote. The other said Perry did not understand consent and had 'no doubt she assaulted Ruby.'

Perry denied Rose's allegation. 'Ms Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named,' her representative said.

Katy Perry's camp has not publicly responded to the two additional women's accounts. No criminal charges have been filed in connection with any of the allegations.