A two-year BBC investigation has used DNA science to confirm what Kenyan communities near a British army base have alleged for generations: that soldiers fathered children across the region and left without acknowledgement, financial support, or any meaningful accountability.

The findings, published 20 April 2026, form the basis of a new five-part podcast series and companion documentary by BBC Africa Eye titled Searching for Soldier Dad, which details how children aged between three and 70 were fathered by men serving at the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK), located near Nanyuki, approximately 200 kilometres north of Nairobi.

Working alongside UK-based children's rights lawyer James Netto, Kenyan human rights lawyer Kelvin Kubai, and geneticist Professor Denise Syndercombe Court of King's College London, the BBC team used commercially available DNA ancestry databases to trace absent British fathers.

Nearly 100 Documented Cases and Children Who Were Told Their Fathers Were Dead

Netto and Kubai say there are nearly 100 documented cases of children born near BATUK to British soldiers. More than 5,000 British personnel rotate through the base annually, a figure that has remained roughly consistent since BATUK was established in 1964. The children identified in the investigation range widely in age, reflecting a pattern that Netto describes as spanning multiple generations rather than any isolated period of misconduct.

For many of those children, the search for identity has been active and painful for years. Some were told by their mothers that their fathers had died. Others grew up knowing only that the man responsible for their existence had been stationed at a British base before disappearing entirely.

In the documentary, a nine-year-old Kenyan boy identified as Edward, whose name was changed to protect his identity, is described as having faced years of bullying over his lighter skin tone. His mother has been living in extreme poverty and was left ostracised by parts of her family after the soldier she was involved with vanished before the child was born.

One former British soldier named Phil, identified only by his first name, admitted in the BBC series that he had failed to respond when initially contacted by his daughter, citing difficulties adjusting to civilian life. He said, 'I know a lifetime's not going to make it up for, but at least I can try.' His case represents one of the few instances in the investigation where a father came forward voluntarily.

“A lawyer finding clients on the ground in Kenya, say there are nearly 100 documented cases of children born near the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (Batuk) to British soldiers.” https://t.co/0uvMJlpRuh — The Cassandra Centre (@CassandraCentre) April 20, 2026

Kubai, who grew up near Nanyuki and witnessed the struggles of mothers and children in the area firsthand, set up a charity called Connecting Roots Kenya to provide financial support to children of British soldiers. He has been clear that the scale of the problem goes beyond what has so far been documented, and that ongoing legal work is expected to bring additional cases before the High Court in the coming months.

DNA Databases, King's College London, and 12 High Court-Confirmed Paternity Orders

The methodology at the centre of the investigation represents what Netto describes as unprecedented in scale within UK courts. His team arrived in Kenya carrying DNA kits and collected samples from children across the Nanyuki region. Professor Syndercombe Court then cross-referenced those genetic profiles against the data held in commercial genealogy databases, the same platforms used by members of the public tracing ancestry, to identify biological matches to British soldiers and former contractors.

The BBC press release confirms that the process has so far identified 20 men, including both soldiers and contractors, as fathers of children born near the base.

BBC Africa Eye uncovers systemic gaps allowing British Soldiers to leave Kenya without accountability, leaving children without support, identity, or connection to their paternal heritage @GlitchUK #BBCAfricaEye #SearchingForSoldierDad pic.twitter.com/xnGXvBkARz — Nyx🍇🧡 (@Tweetsbyblair) April 20, 2026

Of those 20, paternity has been legally confirmed in 12 cases by the UK's highest Family Court judge. That legal confirmation has immediate practical consequences for the children involved. The 12 whose paternity is now established are eligible to register for British citizenship. Those who are under 18 or still in further education are entitled to apply for child support from their fathers under UK law.

Netto said the motivation for those coming forward is not financial. 'These people aren't looking for a quick buck or a payout,' he said. 'They want to know who their dads are. It's your fundamental right to know who your family is.' Kubai framed the DNA work in similarly stark terms, 'Your DNA will always be living, and as long as it's living, we'll always find you.'

Kenya's Parliament, a Murder Case, and Britain's Deflection on Accountability

The BBC investigation does not exist in isolation. In December 2025, Kenya's National Assembly Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations published the findings of a two-year inquiry into BATUK, concluding that soldiers had demonstrated a 'disturbing trend' of sexual misconduct, including rape, assault, and the abandonment of children, alongside two allegations of murder, environmental destruction, and rights violations.

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The 94-page report described BATUK as increasingly viewed by local communities as an 'occupying presence rather than a development partner.' BATUK refused to cooperate with the parliamentary inquiry and invoked diplomatic immunity at each stage, a decision the committee described as 'institutional contempt' for Kenya's parliament.

The most serious individual case linked to the base is the 2012 murder of Agnes Wanjiru, a 21-year-old Kenyan woman whose body was found in a septic tank in Nanyuki. A former British soldier, Robert Purkiss, was arrested in the UK in late 2025 and now faces extradition to Kenya. Prosecutors have alleged that Purkiss admitted killing Wanjiru during 'sex that went wrong,' which he denies. If extradited, he would be the first British soldier sent abroad to stand trial for such a crime.

With more cases expected to reach the UK's High Court in the coming months and a murder extradition fight under way, Britain's post-colonial military legacy in Kenya is facing a reckoning it has delayed for decades.