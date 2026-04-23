D4vd will be held at the same Los Angeles jail as Nick Reiner, who is accused of killing his parents, as authorities manage what they describe as an unusually sensitive custody situation shaped by the 'notoriety' of Celeste Rivas Hernandez's murder.

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The singer will be held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles County following his arrest in connection with the killing of the 14-year-old victim, according to ABC News. The facility also houses Reiner, who is accused in a separate double homicide case involving his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

The decision to place both defendants in the same facility reflects standard procedure for high-profile cases, where accused individuals are housed based on classification needs rather than the nature of their alleged crimes. In D4vd's case, officials have confirmed he is being kept segregated from the general prison population due to his public profile and the media attention surrounding the investigation.

D4vd was initially held at the LAPD's 77th Division station after his arrest. That explained his casual appearance during early court proceedings, where he was not wearing standard jail attire. He was later transferred to Twin Towers, a central Los Angeles facility frequently used for detainees awaiting trial in serious felony cases.

But it's worth noting that authorities have not indicated any interaction between D4vd and Reiner, and both men are understood to be housed under strict separation protocols. These arrangements are common in cases where high-profile defendants could face security risks or media-driven disruptions inside custody units.

The Next Jail for D4vd

Right now, D4vd is still in pre-trial custody, which means he is locked up while the case is still going through court and no verdict has been reached yet.

After that, unless the judge changes conditions, he will likely stay in the same jail system while the case continues. High-profile defendants often remain there for months or even years before trial, especially in serious cases like murder, because the court needs time for evidence, hearings, and jury preparation.

As for the next court date, he has a preliminary hearing scheduled for very soon (already set within days of his first appearance), where prosecutors have to present enough evidence to show the case can move to a full trial. That hearing is important because it's basically the first real test of how strong the prosecution's case is.

D4vd Pleads Not Guilty in Murder of Celeste

So far, D4vd has pleaded not guilty to charges including first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and mutilation of human remains. Prosecutors have said they intend to rely on forensic and digital evidence, while his defence team has denied all allegations, stating he will vigorously contest the charges.

Twin Towers Correctional Facility, one of the largest jail complexes in the United States, routinely manages inmates awaiting trial in high-security and high-profile cases. It is designed to handle complex classification needs, including protective custody, medical monitoring, and segregation units for individuals deemed vulnerable or high risk.

As proceedings continue, D4vd remains in custody without bail. Both his and Reiner's cases are expected to move through the California court system separately, despite sharing the same detention environment.