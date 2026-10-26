Patrick Mahomes reportedly told Josh Simmons to leave a Kansas City Chiefs meeting and seek treatment after a reported disagreement with head coach Andy Reid over his seating position, one day before Simmons was placed on injured reserve because of his back injury, according to a report attributed in the supplied material to NFL Network.

The incident occurred ahead of the Chiefs' Week 7 Sunday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks. Simmons, a second‑year player selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, had been experiencing pain. The account describes a disagreement over his seating position, followed by an instruction to seek medical attention.

Patrick Mahomes Backs Reid in Meeting Flashpoint

The report describes Reid requesting that Simmons put his feet down. The 23‑year‑old responded that he needed to sit in that position because of pain in his back and hip.

Reid then directed the tackle to receive treatment from the team's athletic trainers if he was experiencing that discomfort. The exchange continued before Mahomes supported his coach's instruction and told Simmons to leave the room for treatment.

Simmons departed the meeting but remained at the team facility, according to the account. The instruction from Mahomes concerned treatment for the pain Simmons had described during his discussion with Reid.

He later apologised to Reid, Mahomes and other team leaders, explaining that he could have handled the situation better. The reported exchange involved both a request from the head coach and an intervention from the quarterback before Simmons left.

That sequence places the reported disagreement before the decision to put Simmons on injured reserve. The report identifies a medical reason for that move and does not establish that it was a disciplinary response to the meeting.

Injury Timeline Sets Scene for Mahomes' Intervention

Simmons did not participate in Wednesday's practice. The Chiefs' injury report listed the reason as 'back/not injury related – personal'.

On Thursday, the team placed him on injured reserve because of a bulging disk in his lower back, according to the report. The diagnosis provided further detail about the injury behind his absence from practice and the discomfort described during the meeting.

Chiefs vice president of sports medicine and performance Rick Burkholder outlined the medical background to reporters on Thursday. He explained that Simmons had reported pain in his left calf on 17 August and that the organisation ordered an MRI scan which revealed the back injury.

The report does not specify the date of that scan. It links the investigation of Simmons' condition to the calf pain he reported in August, rather than identifying the meeting as the point at which his symptoms began.

Burkholder stated that the organisation agreed to place Simmons on injured reserve. That move means the tackle will miss at least four more games, extending his absence beyond the immediate preparations for Seattle.

Chiefs' Left Tackle Plans After Patrick Mahomes Meeting Report

The earliest Simmons can return is November 22, when Kansas City is scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals, according to the report. That is his earliest possible return date, rather than confirmation that he will be available for that game.

His absence follows a limited number of starts since entering the league. The Chiefs selected him with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he has started eight games for Kansas City.

With Simmons on injured reserve, the Chiefs are expected to continue with the player already filling in at left tackle. Kahlil Benson has been playing at left tackle for Reid's team, and the report identifies the undrafted rookie as the player expected to remain in that role while Simmons is unavailable.