James Middleton touched upon his older sister's role in the British monarchy in an interview on "Good Morning Britain" on Thursday. He also talked about mental health and how Kate Middleton has helped in his own battle with depression.

The 36-year-old said he is "extremely proud" of his sibling and that he is "always taken aback by how much she does."

"That continues to stay at the forefront of my mind. But to be honest, she's my sister, so I know all of her quirks and everything and to see her blossoming in that role, I'm very proud of her," he shared.

James also credited the Princess of Wales and Prince William for helping him battle his depression saying that they encouraged him to speak up about his mental health. Now he is a public advocate for mental health awareness.

"I think what's fantastic is that they're in a position where they are talking about their own mental health. And I think it's something that, you know, broadly it is a challenge," he said.

"I remember early on, to say the words out loud, that I was feeling depressed or I thought I had depression, was impossible. But actually, through some of the work that they've been doing over time, it gave me the confidence to sort of speak out. I have more to thank for them and the sort of focus they've put towards it," he added.

James explained, "We all suffer from mental health, and I think to be able to speak out about it, and that's why I felt like I had a responsibility to speak out because it was part of my journey to actually get to where I am now, which is where I'm in control of it. It hasn't gone, I don't expect it to go, but I'm now in control of it."

Mental health awareness is a cause close to Kate Middleton and Prince William's heart. Together with Prince Harry, they launched the Heads Together campaign in 2016 to break the stigma surrounding mental health problems.

The Prince of Wales is focused on the importance of mental health for every individual from medical workers to athletes. According to People, he also makes preventing male suicide a crucial part of his work.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales is focused on mental health awareness for mothers, teens, and children. In May this year, she made two solo engagements in honour of Mental Health Awareness Week geared towards the youth.

In the same month last year, Prince William and Kate Middleton took over every radio station in the U.K. for Mental Health Minute. During their surprise 60-second broadcast, they talked about mental health and loneliness and encouraged listeners to share "small acts of kindness" that "can make a big difference and help us all feel less lonely."

"So if you think someone you know may be feeling lonely, just give them a ring, send them a text, or knock on their door," the princess said to which her husband chimed in, "Maybe suggest meeting for a cup of tea or a walk."

The Ella & Co. founder first opened up about his battle with depression in his piece for the Daily Mail in 2019, in which he credited his dog Ella for helping him cope. He also thanked sisters Kate and Pippa for attending some of his therapy sessions in a heartfelt essay for The Sunday Times.

Earlier this month, James announced he and his wife Alizee are welcoming a new member to their family. He shared two photos of her cradling her baby bump and wrote, "It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family."

If you or someone you know is having thoughts about suicide, the Samaritans provide a free support service for those who need to talk to someone in the UK and Republic of Ireland. Visit Samaritans.org or call 116 123 (UK) or 116 123 (ROI), 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Visit this website to find a support phone number in your country.