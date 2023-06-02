Kate Middleton's younger brother James Middleton says Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are lucky they get to have dogs in their lives.

The 36-year-old shared that he is glad that his niece and nephews are growing up with a pet and get to experience its joys in a new interview with OK! magazine.

"I'm really pleased that they are able to enjoy and have the benefit of a dog in their lives. I see them being lucky that they have a dog in their life," he said.

James recalled those years growing up not having a dog because his parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, did not allow him. He was "devastated" and it was only when he was a teenager after he wrote his parents letters to try to convince them to let him have one, that the family eventually got a golden retriever named Tilly. The retriever appeared in a photo with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and a baby Prince George before she died six years ago at the age of 17.

The Ella & Co. founder shared that he "found a lot of solace" in Tilly during his teenage years. He said, "She knew all of my secrets at the time — who I fancied and all of those little tricky parts that come with growing up that I never told anybody."

James has several dogs but he credited his dog Ella for helping him battle depression. He told the publication, "It's still challenging to talk about it, but actually the role that my dogs played was fundamental in my recovery and my rehabilitation. My dog Ella, in particular, was my reason to get up in the morning, my reason to get dressed and go outside and go for a walk – even if it was pouring with rain."

He added, "I think Ella knew that I wasn't functioning to my full capacity and she was trying to give little encouraging signs to get me to look after myself because I had a responsibility to look after her too. I think they played such an important role to the point that I do think they've saved my life."

James also shared in an essay for The Sunday Times that when Ella died in January "all the family" attended her burial "to say their goodbyes." He wrote, "I can't speak for them, but I believe she influenced their lives too. Lupo, Catherine and William's dog, was one of Ella's puppies. My sister Pippa and her husband have a pup from Ella, as do other family members."

When James attended King Charles III's coronation on May 6, he brought along a pin that had Ella's image on it. He took to Instagram and wrote, "Ella still comes with me everywhere I go...even to the coronation. Very proud day to be British. God Save the King."

Prince William and Kate Middleton got their first family dog Lupo in 2011 from Ella. When Lupo died nine years later in November 2020, James gifted Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis their current dog Orla.

Orla is a Celtic word that means "golden princess." The black working cockier spaniel was among the "six healthy little pups" from his dog Luna, who gave birth in May of 2020. Princess Charlotte seems to share a particularly close bond with Orla as she has featured the dog in a couple of her portraits.

Thank you for all the birthday wishes



📸 Millie Pilkington pic.twitter.com/4eIt07mJvW — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 2, 2023

NEW: Happy 7th birthday to Princess Charlotte! Here she is with the family’s pet dog Orla in another lovely set of images by the Duchess of Cambridge, taken in Norfolk. pic.twitter.com/hWyF7FJ5VX — Emily Nash (@emynash) May 1, 2022

Orla appeared in the portrait released to celebrate Princess Charlotte's 8th birthday and she was also featured in one of the royal's 7th birthday photos released last year. The family dog also joined Kate Middleton at one of Prince William's charity polo matches in 2022.