Jamie Foxx has yet to publicly break his silence over details about his mysterious illness which put him in the hospital for two months. But sources claimed that he has yet to recover fully.

People cited an insider who claimed that the actor is "getting the best care and working hard to recover right now." But he is "still not himself" and "he has the tightest circle around him" helping him in his recovery.

The public is not privy to details about the serious medical illness that hospitalised him in April. The 55-year-old has also kept his privacy amid his recovery. But those in the industry are just coming out to share health updates, including his "They Cloned Tyrone" co-star John Boyega.

The actor told the publication during the film's premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 26, that he briefly chatted with Foxx on the phone. He shared his relief when the Oscar and Grammy winner answered his call.

"He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro. He's doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can't wait for his return."

Boyega shared that he gave Foxx "the well wishes directly" adding, "I gave him all the well wishes. So I'm just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro."

Datari Turner, who co-produced "They Cloned Tyrone" with Foxx also sounded positive about the actor's health following his hospitalisation. He chimed in, "He's doing amazing. I promise you. Doing really, really good."

Turner revealed that like Boyega, the film's director Juel Taylor also talked to Foxx on Monday. He added, "He's in really, really good shape and spirits. And he'll be back on the screen. He'll be back to work very soon."

The actor's "Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!" castmate Porscha Coleman also sounded optimistic. She told Entertainment Tonight that she talked to "people very close" to her co-star and learned that "he's resting," that "he's well and he's going to be back. Trust and believe."

She also pointed out that Foxx values his privacy so he has not publicly addressed reports about his health. "If you've noticed, Jamie Foxx has always been on the low...Even when it came to dating. Once I heard the news, of course, I reached out, but how Foxx is doing it is how Foxx should be doing it," Coleman continued.

The actor's eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, first revealed her father's "medical complication" in a since-deleted Instagram post on April 12. She shared that fortunately, "due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

In May, there were speculations that the actor suffered a stroke and was left "partially paralysed and blind" as a side-effect of a COVID-19 booster. He was allegedly pressured to take the vaccine so he could continue filming "Back In Action," his new Netflix film with Cameron Diaz. There were also claims that family members are preparing for "the worst" and that he has been undergoing physical therapy.

Interestingly, in the same month, his daughter was spotted outside a physical rehab facility in Chicago. However, she shut down speculations about her father's health in another Instagram post, in which she gave an update about her dad's health and slammed the rumours.

She wrote on her Instagram Story on May 12, "Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!" As for Foxx, he briefly thanked well-wishers in an Instagram post on May 3. He wrote, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."