John Boyega got candid about his experience working on the blockbuster "Star Wars" saga and he did not hold back when he called out Disney for putting aside cast members of colour.

The actor played Stormtrooper Finn in "The Force Awakens," "The Last Jedi," and "Rise of Skywalker." His character and that of Daisy Ridley (Rey) were the highlights of the first movie. But by the second and third sequels, he became a side character and the story then focused on Rey.

Boyega talked about this treatment in his October cover interview for GQ magazine. He criticised Disney for having "pushed to the side" characters of colour.

"You get yourself involved in projects and you're not necessarily going to like everything. [But] what I would say to Disney is do not bring out a black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are, and then have them pushed to the side, " he said adding, "It's not good. I'll say it straight up."

Boyega is not just talking about himself but also about costars Kelly Marie Tran, Naomi Ackie, and even Oscar Isaac (Poe). He pointed out that "Star Wars" knew what to do with Ridley and Adam Driver's (Kylo Ren) characters. But they "know f**k all" when it came to him and Tran.

"So what do you want me to say? What they want you to say is, 'I enjoyed being a part of it. It was a great experience...' Nah, nah, nah. I'll take that deal when it's a great experience," the 28-year old star said.

"They gave all the nuance to Adam Driver, all the nuance to Daisy Ridley. Let's be honest. Daisy knows this. Adam knows this. Everybody knows. I'm not exposing anything," he explained.

These conversations and me sharing isnâ€™t about a witch hunt. Itâ€™s about clarity to an anger that can be seen as selfish, disruptive and self indulgent. Obviously in hopes of better change.Bruh. In short. I said what I said. Love to you all seriously. Your support is amazing ! â¤ï¸ — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) September 2, 2020

In the same interview, Boyega addressed the racist hate he received after he was cast as a Stormtrooper in "Star Wars." He said he was given this opportunity "in an industry that wasn't even ready for me." He hinted that he received death threats on his Instagram DMs with people telling him he should not be in the film.