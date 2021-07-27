Jamie Lynn Spears took to social media on Monday to set the record straight on claims that she owns a condo in Florida bought by her sister, Britney Spears.

The "Zoey 101" star denied the claims in a post on Instagram in which she wrote, "I don't own a condo, and I can assure you that no one has ever bought me a place at the beach." She added that she prefers her "beach vacations at the Ritz anyway."

"Simple FACTS. Y'all need to stop reachin," she concluded in the since-deleted post quoted by ET.

“I don’t own a condo”

To prove her point, Jamie Lynn included a series of photos taken from her family's recent getaway to a Ritz-Carlton property. It showed her with her children and her husband, Jamie Watson, balancing work and play. She turned off her comments as she added the caption, "Thankful to get this time with my family in between our busy work and practice schedules with the kids lol."

But internet sleuths were quick to contradict her statement. They shared a tweet in which she talked about the condo during a Q&A with fans in 2015. The 30-year-old responded to a fan who asked about her favorite vacation spot, in which she replied "We have a condo in Destin, Florida and it's the best getaway!."

Jamie Lynn had talked about the beach condo in past interviews. She once shared that it is where she wrote her song "Sleepover" and where she hosted get-togethers because it can sleep ten people. The actress said that either she or the Spears family owns the property. But a tax report showed that Britney purchased the penthouse condominium under the company name Bridgemore Timber LLC, which she has owned since 2000.

The "Sweet Magnolias" actress' relationship with her older sister has been put under the microscope in recent weeks as the singer fights to end her "abusive" 13-year conservatorship under their dad Jamie. Britney has accused her family, including sister Jamie Lynn, of neglect and claimed that they hurt her. She even told the court that she wants them jailed for their involvement in the conservatorship.