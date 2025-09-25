A new study presented at the Europlanet Science Congress and the Division for Planetary Science (EPSC-DPS) in Helsinki in September 2025 has reignited debate about alien life. The research was carried out by Manuel Scherf and Helmut Lammer of the Austrian Academy of Sciences.

Their findings suggest that intelligent aliens may exist, but they could be far beyond humanity's reach. According to their models, advanced extraterrestrial life might be located as far as 33,000 light-years away. The study raises questions about whether UFO or UAP sightings on Earth could ever be linked to such distant beings.

Aliens Could Be 33K Light-Years Away

According to Space.Com, the researchers created models comparing planetary lifespans with the time required for advanced life to evolve. They concluded that the closest possible advanced civilisation in the Milky Way may lie around 33,000 light-years from Earth. For contact to even be possible, those beings would need to survive at least 280,000 years, possibly much longer, to overlap with humans in time.

Manuel Scherf explained: 'Although ETIs might be rare, there is only one way to really find out, and that is by searching for it. If these searches find nothing, it makes our theory more likely, and if SETI does find something, then it will be one of the biggest scientific breakthroughs ever achieved, as we would know that we are not alone in the universe.'

What Aliens Need to Exist Near Earth

The study also revealed strict requirements for alien life to thrive near Earth. Planets would need a carbon-silicate cycle through plate tectonics to regulate carbon dioxide. Levels must remain balanced to allow photosynthesis but avoid toxic conditions.

Life-bearing planets must also last billions of years. Earth itself took 4.5 billion years to support humans. A nitrogen-oxygen atmosphere is vital, with oxygen levels above 18%. This is required for fire and the development of technology.

Scherf added during his presentation: 'At some point, enough carbon dioxide will be drawn from the atmosphere so that photosynthesis will stop working. For the Earth, that's expected to happen in about 200 million to roughly one billion years.'

Can Humans Ever Find Aliens?

The authors of the study believe that the chance of two advanced civilisations existing at the same time is slim. Yet they insist that searching must continue. Every effort adds value to science, even if no alien signals are detected.

They highlighted that a discovery through SETI would change humanity's understanding forever. Even a lack of results strengthens current models, supporting the idea that extraterrestrial intelligence may be extremely rare.

Despite the study placing alien life far away, unusual aerial events closer to home keep public interest alive. Recent UFO and UAP sightings have sparked widespread debate.

China – Missile Fired at Unknown Object

CCTV footage showed China's military launching a missile at an unidentified aerial object in Shandong province, as per NDTV. Witnesses reported two loud bangs, with videos capturing a fireball intercepted by a bright light before exploding. Some observers suggested it was a drone or meteor, while others raised the possibility of a UFO. Authorities have not released an explanation.

Mexico – Multiple UFOs in Formation

A video posted online revealed several large lights flying in formation near Tulcingo de Valle, possibly heading towards the Popocatepetl volcano. The slow movement and coordination of the objects raised debate. While some pointed to military drones, others argued they could be unidentified aerial phenomena.

These events, while unexplained, continue to fuel global fascination with aliens. The latest scientific research, however, suggests that if extraterrestrial life exists, it may be far beyond Earth's reach.