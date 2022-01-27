Jason Momoa seems to have moved out from the family home he shared with Lisa Bonet in Topanga, California. He is said to be living in his luxurious camper van parked at a friend's yard.

The "Aquaman" star was pictured without his wedding ring and looking disheveled in a pair of distressed jeans, ripped shirt, and with his hair untied. He appeared to be grabbing something from the RV at one point before he wandered around his pal's yard.

The Hollywood star is believed to be miles away from his hilltop residence with Bonet, which is estimated to be worth $3.5 million. A source claimed that he stayed at a friend's place last week after news broke of his divorce from Bonet after five years of marriage and nearly 17 years together.

"He stays in it quite often and has opted to sleep in there instead of getting a hotel on set so he can be by the beach. He's really not a private jet, luxury resort kind of guy," a separate source told The Sun.

Read more 'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa and his family 'starved' after his 'GoT' exit

The actor is a fan of living in the outdoors being an adventure-enthusiast himself. He previously lived in a van while he filmed "Game of Thrones" in the U.K. It is said that he would rather camp out instead of booking at a hotel.

But the 42-year old does not live in just any motorhome. His is a customised Ford RV EarthRoamer XV-LTi 026, valued to be at $750, 000. He drove it to the premiere of "Aquaman" in 2018. It features modern necessities including a wall-mounted Nespresso machine, a full king size mattress, a complete outdoor kitchen, and an induction cooktop.

Momoa announced his split from the 53-year-old "The Cosby Show" alum in a since-deleted Instagram post on Jan. 12. He and the former actress share two children, son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, and daughter, Lola, 14. It is believed that distance took a toll on their marriage and that "being apart" from each other "has been a disaster."

An insider claimed that their decision to divorce did not happen "overnight." They "were amazing for years, until they no longer were." Momoa and Bonet have reportedly "grown apart because of different focuses." But they are both "mature" and "will keep peace" for the sake of their children.