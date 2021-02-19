Jason Sudeikis has moved on with Page 3 British model Keeley Hazell after his split from ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde, who is now dating British singer Harry Styles.

Sources confirmed with Page Six that the comedian has gone out on dates with the 34-year-old model while he is in London to film "Ted Lasso." They are getting along well after they grew close in the wake of the split as she was one of the people he turned to for comfort.

Sudeikis even named a character in the Apple TV+ series after Hazell. Actress Juno Temple plays Keeley Jones, a model who works for football association AFC Richmond and the girlfriend of Phil Dunster's character Jamie Tartt. The actor even gave the model a role in the show as Bex, the glamorous girlfriend of an older man who is ironically caught in the middle of a love triangle.

Hazell was reportedly there for the 45-year-old "We're The Millers" star when he learned about Wilde's relationship with Styles. She was incredibly supportive of him at the time when he felt devastated over his ex quickly moving on.

"He invited her to join him for a dinner with mates in LA, and their flirty banter quickly set tongues wagging. They have met up since, but obviously, it's all very early days," another source told The Sun.

However, Sudeikis is not in a hurry to start something serious with Hazell. The source claimed that he "feels that it's too soon to leap into a new relationship — he is in absolutely no rush — but it's a case of 'watch this space.'"

It is believed that the pair became friends when they were cast in "Horrible Bosses 2" in 2014. They have kept in touch since. Prior to Sudeikis, Hazell briefly dated comedian David Walliams but met up with the actor when he landed in London to film "Ted Lasso."

Wilde and Sudeikis split in November 2020 and they share two young children together. News of his new romance with Hazell came after the "Don't Worry Darling" director was seen moving her suitcases from the home she shared with her ex-fiancé to Styles' residence in California.