Jay Z and Kanye West might be done with their feud, as their wives and children have been bonding over playdates and Ivy Park Collection.

Children of the two famous couples reportedly played together during a recent party in Los Angeles. Though Kanye West was not in attendance, his wife Kim Kardashian was there with their daughter Chicago, two, and son Saint, four. Beyonce was not there, but Jay-Z was accompanying all their three kids -- Blue Ivy, eight and twins Rumi and Sir, two.

The kids were bonding at a get-together hosted by record producer Jimmy Lovine and his wife, Liberty Ross. A source revealed to US Weekly that Blue Ivy Carter "was running around" with Saint West," while Sir and Rumi were seen playing with Chicago.

This little reunion comes over a month after the "Watch The Throne" rapper made amends at Diddy's 50th birthday bash, after nearly six years of dispute. The rappers had been extremely close for several years before several public feuds, that started after West's infamous 2009 VMAs stage invasion, which upstaged Jay's wife Beyoncé and also Taylor Swift.

At the award show, Taylor Swift was announced as a winner in the "Best Female Video" category for "You Belong With Me," over Beyoncé's "Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)." However, as the 30-year-old started her acceptance speech, West stormed the stage, took the microphone from Swift and announced to a shocked audience: "Yo Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I'll let you finish, but Beyoncé has one of the best videos of all time. One of the best videos of all time!"

Beyoncé was also captured in the camera looking astonished and horrified at West's move. When the "Irreplaceable" singer later went on the stage to accept her award for "Video of the Year," she invited Swift to continue her acceptance speech.

Even though the "Jesus is God" rapper later apologised for his actions, the invasion led to a series of public feuds between the rappers who called themselves brother. Jay Z and Beyonce even missed West's wedding to the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star in 2014.

However, the Carters and the Wests have been bonding ever since they appeared together at Diddy's home in Los Angeles. Kim Kardashian recently flaunted her well-toned body on Instagram in dresses from Beyonce's Ivy Park collection in collaboration with Adidas, her venture into the fashion world. "Sorry I'm soooo late! Congratulations @beyonce and @adidas on such a hugely successful launch! I love everything and can't wait to wear it all!!" she captioned the video. The post came amid rumours that the "Lemonade" singer snubbed the reality TV star by not sending her the collection.