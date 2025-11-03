Jayden Daniels suffered another injury after missing multiple games for the Washington Commanders previously. Daniels' elbow injury sparked outrage over why coach Dan Quinn still allowed him to play, given his condition and the team's unlikely chances of winning.

Experts share their thoughts about the athlete's future in the NFL after suffering multiple injuries this season.

Jayden Daniels 'Expected To Be Sidelines Indefinitely'

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a dislocated elbow during Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. It was a bitter defeat for the Commanders, and the team is expected to continue the season without Daniels.

ESPN's John Keim cited unnamed sources who told him that 'Daniels is expected to be sidelined indefinitely.' The insiders, however, added that it remains 'uncertain whether his season is over.'

Senior writer and injury analyst Stephania Bell, senior NFL insider Dan Graziano, analytics writer Seth Walder, draft analyst Jordan Reid, and Keim discussed Daniels' condition. According to them, a dislocated elbow could take six to eight weeks to recover from non-surgical treatment. However, this also depends on the athlete's condition and history.

According to experts, the injured part was Daniels' non-throwing arm, so he could 'potentially return before full healing while wearing a protective brace,' ESPN reported. This is reportedly not possible had Daniels injured his throwing arm.

However, while the possibility of returning this season is open, the next question is 'whether the athlete can still effective play the position as well.' Daniels is a quarterback, one of the 'most critical positions on the team.' It is very important that he is in perfect health when he returns to the field.

Jayden Daniels' Elbow Injury Sparks Outrage

Jayden Daniels had already missed three games due to a knee sprain and a hamstring injury. Due to this, fans and experts are concerned about his durability in the game, and the elbow injury last Sunday only worsened his condition.

Several felt that coach Quinn's decision to have Daniels play even if the team was losing was unreasonable because it was an unnecessary injury risk to the athlete. The critics believed that they could have avoided the injury altogether.

Shannon Sharpe, a former American professional tight end, felt the same. According to the former NFL player, the game 'was a blowout from the jump.' So, he questioned why Quinn still had Jayden play.

'Why was Jayden Daniels in the game, at that point in the game?' he asked.

We’re not sure if you heard Unc the first 12 times, but why was Jayden Daniels in the game, Dan Quinn?!@ShannonSharpe @ochocinco @ShayShayMedia_ pic.twitter.com/5LIEyl6eWU — Nightcap (@NightcapShow_) November 3, 2025

For Sharpe, the game was obviously 'over' and there was no chance for the Commanders to win because 'the score was 28-3 at the half.' Thus, there was no need to have Daniels play because they were already losing.

'Jayden Daniels should not have been in that game,' Sharpe continued. 'There was nothing to be gained.'

Sharpe, who is knowledgeable about the game, also suffered the same injury before and said it was 'really, really painful.' He added that since it was Daniels' non-throwing arm, he could still return to play even 'this week.' However, there's a catch — it will not be easy.

'The question is how much pain can he endure and can he protect himself?' Sharpe said.​

"It's 7 minutes and 39 seconds left, and you have [Jayden Daniels] out there trailing 38-7, the game is clearly over. Why are you calling that play?" 🤔@stephenasmith reacts to Jayden Daniels and the Commanders after their SNF loss pic.twitter.com/Zh7RvEfq5j — First Take (@FirstTake) November 3, 2025

WHY WAS JAYDEN DANIELS EVEN STILL IN THE GAME?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/p5giPL9oE3 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 3, 2025

Everybody trying to understand why Jayden daniels was even on the field when they were down 31 pic.twitter.com/QDBl8wK9qo — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) November 3, 2025

Washington Commanders Coach 'Bummed' After Jayden Daniels' Elbow Injury

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn couldn't provide a definitive answer for why he still put Jayden Daniels on the field in the last remaining minutes despite his previous injuries. However, he explained that he didn't expect 'an injury could take place.'

He added that they were 'more conservative in that spot to run and hand off and not have reads to go.' Apparently, they were more focused on 'the end result.' Just like the rest of the NFL fans, Quinn admitted that he was upset with what happened.

'I'm bummed,' Quinn said, per Fox News.

Daniels was set to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the full extent of the injury.