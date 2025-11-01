Things are not always what they seem. This is the case for Cookinwitkya, born Kya Renee, after enjoying a luxury vacation in Dubai. The social media sensation admitted in a Facebook post that her finances were not what they used to be after returning from a dreamy vacation. But was it really the case?

Cookinwitkya Says She's Close To 'Severe Financial Hardship' And Finds It 'Unreal'

Cookinwitkya is a content creator from Texas. She took social media by storm with her playful cooking videos.

Those who follow the social media influencer are aware that she just enjoyed a two-week-long vacation in Dubai. However, a viral Facebook post bearing her name claims that she's close to financial ruin.

'I went from making so much money to struggling in every way, and I just hate that. The truth is, we're all 1-3 missed paychecks away from severe financial hardship. This s**t is unreal for me,' the post read.​

Social Media Users React To Cookinwitkya's Going Broke Post

Many probably wish to live a lavish life like Cookinwitkya. There's no doubt that she's living her dream life; her wardrobe is filled with luxury clothing, she can travel the world, and she's in her best shape.

Cookinwitkya has millions of followers -- 2.3 million on TikTok and 1.8 million on Instagram. But not all are probably happy seeing her flaunting her wealth. Some are probably green with envy, and they believe the news of her going broke right away, given her luxurious lifestyle.

'Cooking with Kya wasn't humble enough, that's why God took it away,' one commented on a post on TikTok about Cookinwitkya going broke. Another added, '1st step: Apply for a job'

Another said what happened to her was 'Karma,' seemingly mocking the content creator by calling it 'Cooking with Karma.' A different commenter said, 'Her goal was attention, not an empire.'

Meanwhile, others were confident that Cookinwitkya can survive if she were struggling.

'She's young. Calm down. She'll bounce back,' one wrote. Another fan was as hopeful, writing, 'Minor setback for a major comeback' while encouraging others to 'never laugh when a person [is] going through hardships, [because] them today, you tomorrow.'

The topic has also become a topic of discussion on X, formerly Twitter. One seemingly criticised Cookinwitkya for 'shopping like the Kardashians' after getting her paycheck. Another suggested that she should 'stream her journey into a Culinary school and become Chef Kya' because her fans would surely follow it.

Exactly! Got some fame and a bag and didn’t know what to do with it. Can’t act like u ballin when your buzz is temporary. She should’ve pivoted when she was up. — Master Wayne (@GojonGo2005) October 26, 2025

exactly why i don’t feel bad for anyone in this situation, greed is something man — kcvswrld (@kcvswrld) October 27, 2025

Perfect example quit living like mine is endless and like you won the lottery smh — MolinaMane (@Erikmolina53293) October 26, 2025

Cookinwitkya Debunks Claims She's Going Broke

CookinwitKya's fans have nothing to worry about because the post claiming she's going broke is fake. The Internet personality seemingly mocked and debunked it by sharing a TikTok video of herself in a swimsuit. She's enjoying the same luxury she's been flaunting.

'First yall say I went to Dubai to get pooped on and now there's a fake [F]acebook with 300k who started a go fund me scamming people. I can't catch a break huh,' she wrote.​

Cookinwitkya is still enjoying the best life. She even shared a snap of herself in a Wonder Woman costume to mark Halloween.