A$AP Rocky and Rihanna found love in each other, and there's no doubt in that. The former, however, got tongues wagging after he seemingly hinted about his and her marital status by calling himself a 'loving husband.'

A$AP Rocky Speaks About Being A Family Man With Rihanna

The Praise the Lord singer is definitely blessed with a great family, with his partner, Rihanna, also known as Riri. A$AP Rocky, however, seemingly hinted that he had already tied the knot with the Umbrella hitmaker.

In an interview with Perfect Magazine, Rocky got candid about his family. When asked about his 'greatest satisfaction,' he spoke of 'peace,' which led him to open up about his family life.

'Being a father and a partner and a loving husband in my family is what makes me really, really happy,' Rocky shared.

He added that he was happy to be able to express his creativity while being a 'family man.' Rocky added that it might sound 'cliché', but it was what he really felt.

Social Media Users React To A$AP Rocky's Revelation

Social media users immediately reacted after learning about A$AP Rocky's interview. Some were excited and convinced that they had already exchanged I Dos.

'I'm pretty sure they're already legally married and just haven't told anyone outright,' one commented. Another seemingly approved of Rihanna's choice of husband, writing, 'Rihanna, you did GOOD girl.'

A different user who was convinced about their marriage pointed out how Riri did the same. The commenter said Rihanna had also referred to herself as 'wife, wifeish' and previously called Rocky, 'My husband Rocky.'

Another suggested that Rihanna should have 'better sign that prenup.'

You guys gonna accuse him of lying cuz there’s not paperwork? Or can you understand that’s that man’s wife — Quint It Tarantino 🇯🇲 (@theboudoirmadam) November 2, 2025

A$AP Rocky Has Been Hinting About Their Marriage

Although there's no public document confirming A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's marriage, the Am I Dreaming artist has previously referred to Rihanna as his wife.

Earlier this year, in March, Rocky spoke with Mystery Fashionist, and he gushed about the Fenty Beauty founder and their family together.

'Birds of a feather, flock together,' Rocky said. 'I'm gonna ride till wheels fall off like she do. That's my dog, that's my n***a, that's my b***h, that's my wife, that's my everything.'

The couple shares two sons, Ryza Mayers, 3, and Riot Rose, 2. Rihanna and Rocky also welcomed a baby girl on 13 September. They named her Rocki Irish Mayers.

In 2023, Rocky and Rihanna stepped out in Paris for his Spotify Beach performance at the Cannes Lions festival. Rihanna was pregnant with their second child at the time, but she was there to support Rocky.

An insider told Billboard that at one point, Rocky dedicated his 2022 song D.M.B. to his 'beautiful wife in the f—ing building.' He was obviously smitten with the 'Don't Stop the Music' singer, as he proclaimed, 'I love her.'

Rocky has been consistent in dropping hints that they were already married. In an interview with Elle in September 2025, he opened up about raising a family with Rihanna.

A$AP Rocky (@asvpxrocky) shows love to Rihanna in his recent Mystery Fashionist interview:



“Birds of a feather, flock together. I’m gonna ride till wheels fall off like she do. That’s my wife, that’s my everything” via @mysteryfashioni pic.twitter.com/mZiqFS4Gfs — Fenty Headlines (@FentyHeadlines) March 14, 2025

The interviewer asked him if he was excited to be a husband, and he dropped another eyebrow-raising response.

'How [do] you know I'm not already a husband?' he quips before adding with a laugh, 'I'm still not gonna confirm it.'

Rihanna and Rocky have been together since late 2019. However, they already had a long history together.

Rocky was part of Rihanna's Diamonds World Tour. She also appeared in his 2013 music video for Fashion Killa.