The phrase '67' has become one of 2025's most unlikely viral sensations. What began as a lyric in a Philadelphia drill-rap song has evolved into a digital shorthand spreading across TikTok, classrooms and comment threads.

Often spoken as 'six-seven', it has been adopted by Gen Alpha users as a playful marker of identity and humour. Its rise was cemented when Dictionary.com named it Word of the Year, showing how quickly an inside joke can become part of shared culture.

As the slang travels beyond social media, debate has grown over whether '67' is a harmless meme or a reflection of something deeper in digital life. Some see it as a joyful expression of belonging, while others fear it signals the slow erosion of clear language.

Where the Meme Began

The slang traces back to 'Doot Doot (6 7)', a 2024 track by Philadelphia rapper Lord Skrilla. The song repeats the hook 'six-seven' and refers to the artist's connection to 67th Street. It gained momentum on TikTok after a viral clip of a boy shouting the phrase during a basketball game.

When NBA player LaMelo Ball, who is 6ft 7in tall, became linked to the meme, the number gained wider recognition and entered mainstream pop culture, according to E! Online. Within weeks, '67' appeared in video captions, comment threads and school corridors.

In essence, the number became a sign of shared identity, carrying meaning not through definition but through tone, energy and collective use.

Meaning and Symbolism

Despite its popularity, '67' does not have a fixed definition. Dictionary.com describes it as an example of 'brainrot slang', where the appeal lies more in tone than translation. Users employ it as a playful, context-free reply to questions such as 'How are you?' or as a quick signal that they are 'in the loop'.

Some interpret it as a casual shrug or expression of mediocrity, while others see it as a creative badge of belonging. Its flexibility allows it to function more as a vibe than a statement, mirroring Gen Alpha's fast-moving, ironic approach to communication.

Although there is no formal spiritual dimension, commentators note that numbers have long carried symbolic weight. In that sense, '67' may represent a generational marker of humour, connection and identity rather than a mystical message.

Comment

Cultural Impact

Educators and linguists suggest the meme reflects both the strengths and risks of digital communication, according to The Wall Street Journal. It demonstrates how communities can create meaning collaboratively, but also how quickly those meanings can fade or fragment.

Supporters of the trend say it encourages creativity and shared expression, bringing levity to online spaces often dominated by negativity. Others, however, argue that such phrases contribute to the erosion of clear language and promote exclusion through inside jokes.

For now, '67' remains what it began as. It is a number that means whatever users decide it does. Some view it as playful, others as meaningless or subtly symbolic. What it ultimately shows is that language keeps evolving with the people who use it. Even a fleeting meme can reveal something genuine about the moment.